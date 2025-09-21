The TikTok Oracle deal, the blurred meanings of memes and new ad benchmarks all reveal how fragile the channels of influence really are. For agents, staying visible means more than posting content; it means understanding who shapes attention, and how quickly that can change.

The biggest threat to your marketing isn’t missing the next viral trend or if the TikTok Oracle deal goes through — it’s misunderstanding the platforms your clients spend hours on every day. Social media doesn’t just reflect culture; it reshapes it, often faster than businesses can react.

That’s why the TikTok Oracle deal isn’t just about politics or tech; it’s about the volatility of the very channels agents use to reach clients. Memes, once thought to be harmless jokes, are now exposing gaps in media literacy.

Together, these shifts underline a critical truth: Agents can’t treat social as background noise. Understanding these dynamics is part of staying credible, visible and competitive in today’s market.

The TikTok Oracle deal: VCs, Trump’s trade play and what comes next

After more than a year of political brinkmanship, a deal is on the table to keep TikTok alive in the United States, but it looks more like a geopolitical chess match than a clean business transaction.

A consortium that includes Oracle, Silver Lake and Andreessen Horowitz is poised to take a majority stake in TikTok’s U.S. operations, cutting ByteDance’s ownership to below 20 percent in order to comply with the 2024 divest-or-ban law. The deal, still awaiting final sign-off from President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, would spin TikTok’s U.S. business into a new entity with outside investors owning roughly half.

For now, TikTok’s U.S. engineers are already testing a stand-alone app that mirrors the recommendation engine fueling its explosive growth. ByteDance will license the technology behind it, but under the law, it won’t be allowed to retain operational control. Oracle will continue to handle cloud hosting and U.S. user data under its Project Texas arrangement, which has become a critical piece of TikTok’s security pitch.

Even with a framework in place, uncertainty hangs over the deal. The final valuation could top $35 billion, but no one knows how much each investor is actually putting in. Trump has extended TikTok’s divestiture deadline for the fourth time — despite bipartisan limits on extensions — raising questions about whether the agreement will ultimately hold. Add in the backdrop of ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions, and the app’s long-term stability is far from certain.

What this means for real estate professionals

If you’ve already built an audience on TikTok, don’t panic; your content isn’t disappearing overnight. But you should be aware of two risks:

Platform stability: With ownership in flux, features, algorithms or even content moderation rules could shift in ways that affect your reach.

Audience migration: If TikTok does spin into a U.S.-only app, users may face disruptions or start spending more time on rival platforms like Instagram Reels or YouTube Shorts.

For agents, this means keep publishing on TikTok to maintain visibility, but don’t make it your only stage. Repurpose videos across Reels and Shorts, build email and text lists you actually own, and use TikTok engagement as a funnel to get clients into more stable channels. TikTok still offers massive reach — but right now, it’s best treated as borrowed ground, not home base.

Memes and media literacy in a darker era

Memes used to be light entertainment, a quick laugh or a shared inside joke. But the Charlie Kirk shooting put a chilling spotlight on how memes now cross into real life in ways that mainstream institutions still struggle to grasp. The alleged shooter inscribed meme references on bullet casings, echoing a disturbing pattern that dates back to Christchurch and Buffalo. The point wasn’t political clarity, it was chaos, clout and confusion.

That’s why researchers are calling this a test of media literacy. For years, memes have served as shorthand for community, humor and identity. Now they’re also being weaponized, layered with irony, and deployed to muddy narratives faster than journalists or law enforcement can respond.

In a landscape where political violence can be staged as content, understanding memes isn’t just about “getting the joke” — it’s about knowing how messages spread, mutate and reach audiences.

For brands and agents, this matters more than it might seem. Real estate pros already work in an industry built on trust and reputation. If memes can amplify misinformation, sow division or reframe narratives overnight, then staying literate about them is part of staying relevant and credible online.

This is a media literacy problem as much as a cultural one. Memes don’t always mean what they appear to, and they can carry layers of irony or baggage invisible to those outside a subculture. Sometimes they’re harmless jokes; sometimes they’re signals to in-groups; and in rare, tragic cases, they’re used to stage violence as content.

What this means for real estate professionals

Agents experimenting with memes to connect with audiences need to tread carefully. A trending joke may seem like an easy engagement win, but its origins or associations might not be obvious at first glance.

Before posting, ask:

Where did this meme come from?

How is it being used across different communities?

Could it be misinterpreted by your clients or peers?

In today’s climate, media literacy means looking past the punchline to understand context — because once you hit publish, you’re responsible for what that message carries. Bottom line: If you aren’t positive where a meme originated, don’t use it.

DoorDash bets big on social with new hire

DoorDash is turning its social feeds into a priority, and it just tapped one of the industry’s biggest names to lead the charge. Former Duolingo social star Zaria Parvez, known for making the green owl a viral icon, is now DoorDash’s director of social.

CMO Kofi Amoo-Gottfried says the brand sees social as both a place to build community and drive sales, pointing to campaigns like Sephora discounts that sparked millions of TikTok views and record sales. With Parvez at the helm, DoorDash plans to scale those moments into a full “content house” approach.

What this means for real estate professionals

The move underscores how brands are investing in social as a core driver of both awareness and revenue. For agents, it’s a reminder that social isn’t just about posting listings, it’s about sparking conversations that connect your brand to everyday experiences. What everyday moments in your clients’ lives could you tap into to make your content more engaging and shareable?

Short video metrics every marketer should know

Metricool analyzed nearly six million short-form videos and found that the format isn’t just growing; it’s dominating. TikTok saw a 156 percent increase in videos published and a 130 percent jump in accounts posting compared to last year. At the same time, average watch time on TikTok has dropped to just 3.75 seconds, down 20 percent. That means creators have less than four seconds to hook viewers before they swipe away.

Engagement, though, is climbing, up 35 percent year over year on TikTok. While reach is spread thinner across the flood of new content, those who do watch are more likely to interact.

What this means for real estate professionals

You can’t afford slow intros. Put the hook, whether it’s a striking property feature, a surprising market stat or a relatable moment, in the first three seconds. Then think: How can you keep your short video clear, authentic and worth engaging with?

Facebook ads cost more in 2025 — but still undercut Google

The price of Facebook ads is climbing, but the platform remains cheaper than Google. New benchmark data from LocaliQ shows Facebook’s average cost per lead rose 21 percent year over year to $27.66. Google’s average, by contrast, is $70.11.

Traffic campaigns are the bright spot, with clickthrough rates up to 1.71 percent and average costs per click dropping 6.7 percent to $0.70. Lead-generation campaigns, however, are showing cracks: conversion rates slipped to 7.7 percent and average CPLs hit new highs.

What this means for real estate professionals

Driving traffic to your site or listings with Facebook ads remains cost-efficient, but leads are getting pricier. Focus on ad creative that builds awareness and connection, and treat leads as a long-term nurture play rather than quick wins. What mix of traffic and lead campaigns could help you balance costs while still filling your pipeline?

TL;DR (Too Long, Didn’t Read)

The TikTok Oracle deal is on the horizon and could stabilize the app.

Memes are no longer just jokes; they’re a media literacy challenge.

DoorDash’s hire of Duolingo’s viral star shows brands are investing in social.

TikTok watch times have dropped, but engagement is up.

Facebook ad costs are rising, but are still cheaper than Google.

The reason you should track these shifts isn’t to chase headlines or jump on every viral format. It’s about recognizing that the same platforms shaping culture also shape how clients see you, trust you and choose who to work with.

The TikTok Oracle deal, the use of memes in public discourse and rising ad costs all show how quickly the rules can change. If you’re not paying attention, those changes will happen to your business instead of with it. Staying informed protects both your credibility and your growth.

Each week on Trending, digital marketer Jessi Healey dives into what’s buzzing in social media and why it matters for real estate professionals. From viral trends to platform changes, she’ll break it all down so you know what’s worth your time — and what’s not.

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager specializing in real estate. Find her on Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, or Bluesky.