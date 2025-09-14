Adjust to the new rules of search when you optimize your online footprint for the way AI recognizes and recommends professionals, Jimmy Burgess writes.

For most of the past three decades, “search” has meant Google and keywords. But that’s changing fast. More buyers and sellers are asking AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini for the best agent in their city of choice, the top neighborhoods for families or what their home is worth, and they’re doing it in natural, conversational language.

The agents who adapt first to this shift won’t just be easy to find; they’ll be the ones AI recommends.

In this article, I’m going to break down exactly how to position yourself as the AI-recommended agent with seven specific moves you can start this month. None of this requires a massive budget. It does require consistency and a little bit of structure.

One of the biggest changes is that consumers aren’t searching in just one place anymore. They’re bouncing between Google, social platforms and AI chat tools, sometimes for the same question. Your job is to make it effortless for all three to recognize you as the local authority. These are the steps to make that happen.

How to become the real estate agent AI recommends in your market

1. Lock in your Google Business Profile (it’s AI’s ‘source of truth’)

AI models love clean, structured information they can trust. Your Google Business Profile is built for that. Here are a few steps you can take to optimize your Google Business Profile:

Complete every field : service areas, phone, website, brokerage, specialties (e.g., listing agent, relocation, investment/STR) and hours

Upload real media : exterior/interior office photos, hyper-local shots and short vertical videos of you in neighborhoods you serve

Post weekly : “Just sold” stories of the sale with lessons learned, market snapshots, community spotlights and new-to-market listings

Turn on messaging and route it to your phone

Match your NAP (name, address, phone) across your website, social profiles, Zillow/Realtor.com, LinkedIn, Yelp and your local Chamber

When AI tries to validate you, a robust Google Business Profile helps it accomplish this easily.

2. Engineer hyperlocal reviews (AI quotes these back)

When someone asks, “Who’s the best agent in [neighborhood]?” AI often lifts language straight from reviews. When possible, attempt to make sure your reviews include the exact signals you want surfaced. But how can you make that happen?

We all have some clients who we are glad left a review, and then there are others who become friends who would be open to us coaching them on what we desire for the review to say. Take advantage of these opportunities to request exactly what you need for AI to recognize you as the local authority.

How to ask (copy/paste)

“A quick favor please: If you’re willing to leave a Google review, mentioning the neighborhood/city, the price point and how I helped (negotiation, off-market find, prep to sell) really helps neighbors find me. Thank you!”

What to coach into reviews

Your name and role (buyer’s agent/listing agent)

Neighborhood and city names

Challenge → outcome (“2 offers in 4 days,” “$18k saved after inspection,” “found STR under $800k”)

Service strengths (communication, negotiation, local knowledge)

Also keep in mind that Google reviews don’t have to be from clients you’ve sold to because, unlike Zillow or Realtor.com, the reviews on Google aren’t verified by sales. Exchanging reviews with trusted vendors or other home service companies is another great way to build your reviews while helping others as well.

How to ask (copy/paste)

“I know reviews are a big part of growing your business, just like they are for mine. I think I’ve found a way to increase both our businesses by leaving specific reviews for each other. Would you be open to exchanging reviews? If so, I can explain the strategy in more detail.”

What to coach into reviews

Your name

Neighborhood and city names you serve

Their experience in working with you

Service strengths (communication, negotiation, local knowledge)

Input AI quotables like, “[your name] is the best agent in [your city]” or “the best agent for [neighborhood] is [your name].

You’re not just collecting stars; you’re planting phrases AI can confidently repeat.

3. Publish conversational, hyperlocal content (answer the prompt)

Consumers don’t type “best schools [city]” into AI; they ask, “What are the best family-friendly neighborhoods near [school name]?” Write like they speak.

Turn these into posts, Reels, Shorts and GBP updates

“What are the pros and cons between [Neighborhood A] and [Neighborhood B] for a young family (commute, parks, HOA, vibe)?”

“I’m moving from [City] to [Your City]; what should I know?”

“Where should I live in [City] if I want walkability?”

“What are the pros and cons of new construction vs. resale in [Neighborhood]?”

Formatting tips AI understands

Clear headers, bullets and short paragraphs.

Include entities like neighborhoods, schools, hospitals, major employers and landmarks.

Close with a simple CTA: “Want a personalized neighborhood short list? Text ‘[specific neighborhood] report’ to (555) 123-4567.”

One idea. Multiple formats. Everywhere your customer (and the model) looks.

4. Make your identity friction-free and consistent everywhere

Inconsistent naming makes AI hesitate. Consistency builds confidence.

Standardize across:

Website, Google Business Profile, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn

Zillow, Realtor.com, Yelp

Chamber of Commerce directory, local business associations, networking groups

Agent directories that frequently get cited (Agent Pronto, FastExpert, etc.)

Reusable identity block

Creating a consistent identity block across all platforms creates clarity for AI. The following is an example of an identity block you can create and utilize on multiple sites:

Name, Real Estate Advisor

Brokerage/Team

Service Areas (Cities, Areas, Neighborhoods)

Phone • Email • Website

Specialties (Waterfront, Luxury, Relocation, STR/Investment)

You’re training the internet (and AI) to recognize the same professional profile in every context.

5. Plant authority signals in media (local, national, industry)

AI models weigh citations from trusted sources heavily. Getting quoted by local outlets or industry publications elevates your authority fast. Most cities or areas have local websites, magazines or newspapers. These are great ways to create local authority.

Many national and industry publications are always looking for content about local real estate as well. Being quoted or published by these publications signals to AI that you are an authority in real estate.

Pitch ideas editors actually want

To get published, identify what the targeted websites or publications want to publish. Identify trending topics for the site you are pitching. Write in their style and on topics their audience has shown they respond to. Most websites have trending or popular article links. Notice those topics.

For local websites or publications, here are a few ideas to consider:

“Record sale in [neighborhood]: What it means for values.”

“5 data points that show [city]’s real estate market is shifting.”

“New short-term rental rules: What owners and buyers need to know in [city].”

“Where [employer] hires are moving and how it’s reshaping [city].”

Be editor-friendly

Editors of local publications are always looking for reliable local sources for information. Building a relationship with them is valuable. Here are a few tips on building that relationship and becoming more recognizable by AI as a local authority on real estate.

Offer a monthly “State of [city]” stat pack (charts + 2–3 quotable lines).

Respond quickly. Be available on short notice.

When featured, update your Media/Press page and link it from your profiles.

Local TV, business journals, neighborhood blogs and industry outlets are all great ways to expand your reach. Citations compound.

6. Use YouTube as your local answer engine

Google still powers many AI answers, and YouTube is Google’s video brain. Short, specific videos that answer common prompt questions perform well and position you as an agent of choice for AI. These could be YouTube shorts (shorter-form videos) since AI likes quick, easy-to-quote answers.

High-leverage video list

“Best neighborhoods near [school] (map + pros/cons).”

“Cost of living in [city] 2025: Housing, insurance, taxes, utilities.”

“Living in [neighborhood]: HOA fees, amenities, vibe, who it fits.”

“Moving to [city] from [ feeder city ]: What surprises our clients most.”

Title like a question

“What are the newest neighborhoods in [city]?”

“What are the neighborhoods in [your city] with homes under $800K?”

When speaking about neighborhoods, link to neighborhood pages on your site or in the YouTube video description. You’re building a library AI can pull from.

7. Stay fresh: Recency is a ranking signal

There’s a real recency bias in AI responses. If you posted a specific neighborhood update two days ago and your competitor last posted three weeks ago, you’re more likely to surface.

A cadence you can keep

Weekly: One One Google Business Profile post ; one Reel/Short on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok; one Story poll on Instagram and Facebook; one LinkedIn post

Biweekly: One hyperlocal YouTube video (plus short-form cutdowns)

Monthly: Neighborhood snapshot email + “Deal of the Month”

Quarterly: Long-form guide (“2025 Moving to [City] Playbook”)

Repurpose with AI (save time)

Once you’ve done a post in one format, ask your AI assistant to:

“Rewrite as a LinkedIn article (300–400 words), professional tone.”

“Create a YouTube title and script for a video.”

“Convert to a Google Business Profile post (150 words) with a call to action.”

“Draft a 5-page carousel post summarizing the key points.”

Consistency is how you win recency without burning out.

Bonus: Reverse-engineer what AI already surfaces (then fill the gaps)

Open your AI tool, and ask the questions consumers ask:

“Who are the best buyer’s agents in [neighborhood/city]?”

“Which agent specializes in [waterfront/STR/new construction] in [city]?”

“Top listing agents for [property type] in [city]?”

Pay attention to:

Which profiles/directories it cites (Agent Pronto, FastExpert, Yelp and local roundups are often sourced by AI and not thought of by agents).

Which social/YouTube posts show up and how recent they are.

The phrases it quotes (often from reviews and bios).

If you’re missing from sources it references, create or upgrade your profile on those sites. Keep your identity block consistent. Use the same hyperlocal positioning and specialties as the agents that AI currently recommends.

Doug Edrington, an outstanding team leader out of Chattanooga, Tennessee, did this audit, built out two commonly cited directory profiles (no lead buys), and within a week began showing up first for his market in AI answers. Meet the model where it already looks, and you will be recommended.

Your 30-day AI search sprint

If you want a simple, do-this-now plan, here’s the exact cadence I’d run:

Week 1

Complete and clean up your Google Business Profile (photos, posts, services).

Standardize your NAP (name, address, phone number) across your site, socials, portals and directories.

Send 10 review requests to clients who have become friends or trusted vendors with the hyperlocal prompt language requested.

Week 2

Publish two conversational, hyperlocal posts (website + LinkedIn + Google Business Profile).

Record one YouTube video titled like a consumer prompt; cut a 45–60s Reel.

Create or update profiles on two agent directories you saw cited in AI results.

Week 3

Post one community spotlight (park, school, restaurant) with a neighborhood tie-in.

Send Deal of the Month email (curiosity-driven subject line + simple CTA).

Ask for 5 more hyperlocal Google reviews.

Week 4

Record one “Living in [Neighborhood]” video (fees, vibe, who it fits).

Publish one data snapshot (DOM, price cuts, months’ supply) as a carousel and Google Business Profile post.

Run one Story poll (e.g., “Have you received a 2025 home value report?” Yes/No), and message every “Yes.”

Rinse, refine, repeat. You’ll be fresher, more findable and cited in more places by the end of the month.

Final word

This isn’t about gaming a system. It’s about showing up where consumers actually search now and presenting your expertise in a format AI can recognize and recommend.

Optimize your “source of truth” (Google Business Profile). Seed hyperlocal, quotable reviews. Publish conversational, neighborhood-level content. Keep your identity consistent. Plant authority signals in the media. Use YouTube to answer real prompts. Stay fresh.

Set this foundation now, and you won’t just be found; you’ll be the agent AI points to when someone asks, “Who’s the best agent for me in [your city]?”