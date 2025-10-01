The hard part comes after the deal closes. Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna tells you how to retain agents, reassure clients and lead through the uncertainty of a merger.

With the big acquisitions making headlines, most people are watching the stock tickers and press releases. But anyone who’s been through a real estate merger knows the real story won’t unfold in boardrooms. It’ll play out in office hallways, team meetings and late-night texts between agents wondering what happens next.

I’ve been in those hallways, after dozens of acquisitions, I’ve seen what makes agents stay, what makes them leave and how leadership can tip the balance. A deal isn’t over when it’s announced; it’s over when your people trust the path forward. That’s where real merge happens or falls apart.

That kind of trust isn’t built from the top down; it’s built locally, through the people agents already know and rely on. In every deal I’ve led, the most important variable hasn’t been the tech, the brand or even the money.

It’s been the manager.

You can’t prepare everyone — but you can prepare your leaders

The hardest part of any acquisition? The timing. You’re often bound by confidentiality right up until the wire, but the moment news breaks, agents and clients want answers.

That’s why your first move isn’t a press release, it’s a personal call to the acquired managers. They’re the ones fielding:

Will I still have a job?

Is my commission structure changing?

What happens to my office, my listings, my deals?

Your managers need two things: a clear timeline and your trust. Don’t overpromise, and never speak in absolutes. Instead, acknowledge the uncertainty, offer transparency where you can, and commit to showing up.

Don’t let silence fill the space

Agents will write their own narrative if you don’t write one first. From the moment the merger is announced, communication must go into overdrive. That means:

Town halls and office visits

A clear FAQ document for agents and clients

A point-person for every office to escalate concerns

What happens to listings in progress? Will pending deals be honored? Who owns the listing agreement? If you can’t answer these questions, someone else will — most likely a competitor.

The tools are only as good as the transition

One of the biggest missteps I see? Assuming tech and systems will simply “plug in.” They won’t. Integrating platforms, workflows and support takes weeks, sometimes months. The key is to test everything and over-communicate.

And for top agents? Give them a reason to stay:

White-glove onboarding

Fast-track support requests

Clear value-adds from Day 1

Loyalty starts with listening. Don’t assume your value is obvious just because you know the playbook.

When a client asks, ‘Are you still with the same company?’

This is a script every agent should have ready:

“Yes — and now I’m backed by an even stronger network with better tools and support. Everything you trust about me stays the same. Now, I can deliver even more value.”

Avoid defensiveness. Focus on continuity and client benefit. And coach your agents not just on what to say, but how to say it.

Rebranding doesn’t happen overnight

When we rolled out Howard Hanna branding post-Allen Tate acquisition, we didn’t rush it. In fact, we wrote it into the contract: a multi-year phase-in, starting with internal assets (email, signage templates, training decks) before updating consumer-facing channels.

Why? Because agents and clients needed time to adjust. And because a brand isn’t a color scheme. It’s a culture shift.

Start with what touches the client first:

Business cards and signs

Email footers

Website bios

Listing presentations

Then work backward into internal systems. It’s not about flipping a switch. It’s about phasing in alignment.

The ones who struggle most

Some agents won’t make it. We ask acquired managers early on to flag flight risks, not to push them out, but to plan retention accordingly.

Those most likely to leave?

Agents already disengaged before the deal

Managers resistant to shared systems

Teams uncertain about culture fit



But with empathy and clarity, even skeptics can become champions. I’ve seen it firsthand. One manager created a transition playbook personalized for each team outlining who to call, what to expect and where to go for help. That act alone helped keep 95 percent of the team intact.

One conversation I’ll never forget

A top agent once told me he’d never work for us. After the deal closed, I asked him to give it six months. He did. Today, he’s one of our highest performers. Why? Because he felt heard.

That’s the secret: not persuading people, but making space for them to stay. Listening harder than you talk. Leading with humility.

What success looks like

Here’s the real-time dashboard we use to measure whether the transition is on track:

30 days : 90 percent-plus of agents retained, actively listing and attending meetings

60 days : Listing systems fully integrated, deals flowing without disruption, managers aligned

90 days : Production stabilized or rising, pipelines active, and confidence strong across agents and clients

The scoreboard isn’t just retention; it’s engagement, productivity and forward motion. That’s when you know the trust bank is full enough to start building the future together, where your new agents don’t just survive but scale.

Howard “Hoby” Hanna IV, a third-generation leader of the Hanna real estate family, is President and CEO of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, the nation’s largest privately-held brokerage and the fifth largest brokerage firm in the country. Connect with him on Instagram and LinkedIn.