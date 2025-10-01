What kind of future are we building? The answer will come, at least in part, from the way that artificial intelligence develops in the years ahead.

At Inman, we’re bullish on the potential of this paradigm-shifting technology and realistic about its shortcomings. During our inaugural AI Theme Month, we’re providing the latest look at how AI is impacting the real estate industry, making your life easier and, sometimes, more complicated.

What to expect

Here’s what we’ll be bringing you this month:

Inman AI Awards

This month, Inman recognizes the companies and individuals who are harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to revolutionize the real estate landscape. These awards highlight startups, established companies and practitioners at the forefront of leveraging AI advancements to bring transformative changes to the industry.

Inman contributors

You’ll find real-world advice from Inman’s contributing writers — folks who use artificial intelligence to run their real estate businesses. They’ll share their secrets on:

AI prompt strategy

Unique use cases for AI

AI tools that are working now

Marketing with AI

The latest AI development from leading brokerages

Newsletters

Keep an eye on our weekly newsletters, where you’ll find helpful hints:

Agent Edge: If you’re not already subscribed to our Agent Edge newsletter, sign up here.

Broker Edge: Sign up for Broker Edge, offering the best in real estate leadership insights.

Pulse

Watch our social media channels for each week’s reader poll question.

How to get involved

If you’re a real estate agent or broker, work on a team, or are involved in the mortgage side of the transaction, we invite you to contribute and share your knowledge. And every month, share your market insights with us through the Inman Intel Index survey.

The future is here — and it’s powered by AI. October is Artificial Intelligence Month at Inman. We’ll dive into how agents, brokerages and startups are harnessing AI to reimagine real estate, and we’ll honor the trailblazers leading the way with Inman AI Awards.