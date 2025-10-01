What kind of future are we building? The answer will come, at least in part, from the way that artificial intelligence develops in the years ahead.

At Inman, we’re bullish on the potential of this paradigm-shifting technology and realistic about its shortcomings. During our inaugural AI Theme Month, we’re providing the latest look at how AI is impacting the real estate industry, making your life easier and, sometimes, more complicated.

What to expect

Here’s what we’ll be bringing you this month:

Inman AI Awards

This month, Inman recognizes the companies and individuals who are harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to revolutionize the real estate landscape. These awards highlight startups, established companies and practitioners at the forefront of leveraging AI advancements to bring transformative changes to the industry.

Inman contributors

You’ll find real-world advice from Inman’s contributing writers — folks who use artificial intelligence to run their real estate businesses. They’ll share their secrets on:

  • AI prompt strategy
  • Unique use cases for AI
  • AI tools that are working now
  • Marketing with AI
  • The latest AI development from leading brokerages

Newsletters

Keep an eye on our weekly newsletters, where you’ll find helpful hints:

Agent Edge: If you’re not already subscribed to our Agent Edge newsletter, sign up here.

Broker Edge: Sign up for Broker Edge, offering the best in real estate leadership insights.

Pulse

Watch our social media channels for each week’s reader poll question.

How to get involved

If you’re a real estate agent or broker, work on a team, or are involved in the mortgage side of the transaction, we invite you to contribute and share your knowledge. And every month, share your market insights with us through the Inman Intel Index survey.

The future is here — and it’s powered by AI. October is Artificial Intelligence Month at Inman. We’ll dive into how agents, brokerages and startups are harnessing AI to reimagine real estate, and we’ll honor the trailblazers leading the way with Inman AI Awards.

productivity
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×