There’s no shortage of chatter about artificial intelligence right now. Some agents are excited by it, others are skeptical, and many don’t know where to start. For more insight on the topic, I sat down with someone who works at the center of it all. Jim Olson is the CEO of Lantern, a consulting firm that helps organizations integrate AI into their business. Olson also happens to be my brother, which made for a candid, lively conversation about how agents can approach this technology with confidence.

Here are the biggest takeaways from our discussion in the episode above of Corr Values, my podcast about real estate and real life.

1. Embrace AI because it’s not going away

Like it or not, AI is here to stay. Every industry is finding ways to apply the technology, and real estate is no exception. So lean into it and start exploring how AI can support your business.

2. Think productivity first

AI isn’t meant to be one more thing on your to-do list. It’s a tool to accelerate your productivity and streamline your workflow. Whether it’s prepping for a listing appointment, gathering market data, or creating marketing collateral, AI should help you work smarter, not harder.

3. Follow the 85/15 rule

AI may take you 85 percent of the way on a project, but never skip the final edit. That last 15 percent is where your voice, your insight, and your personal touch shine. It’s also where you differentiate yourself from every other agent using the same tools.

4. Invest your saved time where it counts

While AI can take care of the busywork, it can’t replace the human side of real estate. Use the time you save to build relationships and show up as the trusted advisor your clients need.

5. Treat prompts like conversations

Your output is only as good as your input, and that’s where prompts come in. A prompt is simply the instruction you give AI, and it doesn’t have to be perfect. You can start broad, see what comes back, and build on it. Treat it like a conversation, and refine as you go.

6. Build a prompt library

The team at Lantern uses a tool called Prompt Buddy to save and share prompts that deliver the best results. Real estate agents and teams can do the same. A shared library with proven prompts for drafting things like listing descriptions or social captions can go a long way in boosting productivity and enhancing collaboration.

7. Use it to stay competitive

From a personal productivity standpoint, AI is no longer optional. If your competitors are using it to do more work with greater impact, and you’re not, you’re likely to fall behind.

