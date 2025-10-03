On Thursday night, police responded to a report in the 1200 block of Butterfly Way in Banning, California, over an assault with a deadly weapon. The unidentified agent was under the impression the property was vacant, and had to go to the hospital.

A 32-year-old man suspected of attacking a female real estate agent was arrested on Friday in Banning, California, a city in Riverside County, just east of Los Angeles.

The real estate agent, who was not identified, told police she was viewing what was supposed to be a vacant property when she was attacked by a man inside. The agent incurred serious injuries and went to a hospital for care.

Around 6:40 p.m. PT on Thursday, police responded to a report in the 1200 block of Butterfly Way over an assault with a deadly weapon, the Banning Police Department said. MynewsLA.com first reported the news.

The police learned through their investigation that a potential suspect had left the area in a Hyundai Elantra. After locating a vehicle that matched the description, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver fled, MynewsLA.com reported.

The driver then took Interstate 10 and State Route 60 until a Riverside County sheriff caught up with the vehicle around Frederick Street and Atlantic Circle in Morena Valley.

The driver was the only individual in the vehicle, and was identified as 32-year-old Daniel Moreno. His city of residence was later identified as Corona.

Moreno was taken into custody on Thursday and transported back to Banning, where he was booked into Smith Correctional Facility on Friday. He was charged with attempted murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading.

Moreno’s bail was set at $1 million. A motive for the crime has not yet been identified.

Individuals who have more information about the assault can contact authorities at (951) 922-3170, MynewsLA.com said.

Update: Daniel Moreno’s city of residence was later determined as Corona, California.

