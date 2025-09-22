Around 2001, the National Association of Realtors launched its first dedicated Realtor Safety Week — back when it was just a weeklong initiative rather than the comprehensive, year-round effort seen today. At that time, I was invited to join the Realtor Safety Initiative Team, where I helped develop many of the risk-reducing safety tips for real estate agents now widely adopted throughout the industry.

Since then, I’ve presented hundreds of programs, striving to keep safety at the forefront of professional practice.

Security requires recognizing and understanding the existence of risk, most often stemming from the actions of predators or thieves. But no one likes to imagine — and certainly no one wants to believe — that they could personally be targeted by a sociopath or criminal.

We are wired to trust by default; it’s how we build relationships and navigate daily life. But this trusting disposition can leave us exposed. If someone with malicious intent enters your life — personally or professionally — your first impulse is likely to give them the benefit of the doubt. It’s easy to disregard your intuition warning you that something is wrong.

This, unfortunately, is why Realtor safety remains such an urgent topic and why I continue to speak on these issues today. The truth is that the problem isn’t going away anytime soon, and perhaps it never will be fully solved. But there’s one thing I know for certain: when Realtor safety is taught effectively and framed as a daily priority, agents truly appreciate it and make security an integral part of their professional routines.

The real risks real estate agents face

The daily life of a real estate agent is filled with routine risks — many of which can turn serious without proper precautions. From encountering aggressive individuals during showings to threats to property, personal data or even physical well-being, agents are often vulnerable. Without consistent safety measures, their exposure increases, leading to a rise in potentially dangerous incidents. But with awareness, the right safety mindset and practical strategies, these risks can be managed and often avoided altogether.

Top 10 safety tips for real estate agents in 2025

Here are my top safety tips to help real estate agents stay safe in the field, including some of the online dangers and solutions that the online world provides in 2025.

1. Always verify client identity



Problem: Agents sometimes meet new clients alone at properties without verifying their identity first, exposing themselves to the risk of dealing with dishonest or dangerous individuals.



Solution: Request a driver’s license via text, or verify new clients in person at the office or a public setting before any property tour. Utilize digital client management tools and services for verification.

2. Bring a buddy when possible



Problem: Solo showings or meeting with clients in isolated locations increase risk.



Solution: Use the buddy system — bring a colleague, title rep, mortgage broker, family member or an assistant during appointments, particularly if there are any red flags or the property is remote. If that’s not feasible, inform a trusted contact of the meeting details and schedule, have them monitor your location via GPS location apps, and check-in before and after appointments.

3. Keep personal information private



Problem: Personal contact details, home address and routines shared with clients or online can lead to harassment or stalking.



Solution: Use a business phone number (Google Voice is free), limit the exposure of addresses or personal details on business cards and websites, and avoid discussing personal life with clients or posting it online.

4. Theft is NOT your problem



Problem: Strangers roaming a property unescorted can result in theft, vandalism or worse.



Solution: You are NOT a security guard. Always keep valuables, medications and sensitive information locked away or removed before a showing. And know you should NEVER confront anyone who you see steal something.

5. Trust your instincts



Problem: Ignoring a gut feeling or intuition about a suspicious situation can have serious consequences.



Solution: If something feels off — it’s off. Whether it’s the client’s demeanor, the location or an unusual request — agents should trust their instincts and either leave, reschedule, bring a partner or decline the appointment. Don’t be afraid to leave if you feel uncomfortable.

6. Have a prearranged distress code



Problem: In an emergency, the best case scenario is to leave. Otherwise agents may be unable to openly call for help without alerting a potential assailant.



Solution: Establish a distress code with office staff, colleagues or a designated friend. A simple phrase or text can silently signal for help if necessary.

7. Evaluate and secure exits



Problem: Open houses or showings in large or unfamiliar homes may leave agents with limited options for escape in the event of trouble.



Solution: Before anyone arrives, identify and ensure pathways to multiple exit routes, and position oneself near an exit when talking with clients.

8. Limit open house entry points



Problem: Multiple open doors make it difficult to control entry and monitor visitors.



Solution: Keep all doors locked except one monitored entry. Consider having signage directing guests to the main entrance and having a colleague help greet visitors.

9. Make use of technology



Problem: Without real-time support or tracking, help might be delayed in a crisis.



Solution: Use safety apps. Set up regular check-ins and enable location tracking with a trusted contact during showings. Consider devices like panic buttons or wearable alarms. Don’t expect help. If you are on your own.

10. Continue safety education and stay updated



Problem: Complacency risks falling behind on best safety practices and tools.



Solution: Participate in safety training courses, webinars and local classes regularly. Share new procedures with peers and adopt evolving safety technologies.

Making safety a habit, not an afterthought

With agents regularly meeting unfamiliar clients, entering vacant properties or working alone in isolated settings, the importance of safety cannot be overstated. Realtor Safety Month is a reminder that while the real estate business brings amazing opportunities, it also requires vigilance and planning to navigate safely.

By adopting these top safety tips for real estate agents in 2025 — rooted in real-world problems and actionable solutions — agents can significantly minimize risks and enjoy a safer, more secure professional life. Every showing, open house and client meeting is a chance to put these practices to work, not only for personal protection but for the safety of clients, colleagues and the broader real estate community.

Author Robert Siciliano, Head of Training and Security Awareness Expert at Protect Now, No. 1 Best Selling Amazon author, media personality and architect of CSI Protection Certification.