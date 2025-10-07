Inman’s Christy Murdock and branding and PR expert Stacey Ross Cohen share the strategy behind transitioning your brand for maximum impact.

Throughout your career, you may need to pivot your brand. Perhaps you’re moving to a new market or specializing in a new niche. Maybe you’ve left your brokerage for greener pastures elsewhere, or your brokerage has been acquired by another brand (*ahem* Compass *ahem*).

Most communication missteps during a brand transition come from silence, vagueness and inconsistency. By setting the stage for your branding shift with a clear narrative, you’ll avoid confusion and negative rumors.

Your brand transition playbook

The 3 W’s at the heart of your brand message

Almost 10 years ago, we collaborated on a branding article that provided a three-step framework for making sure your messaging is as effective as possible. The Golden Rule of communicating during a transition: People don’t care about the change. They care about what it means for them.

Change brings uncertainty, and that’s why communication and recognition are everything. People crave clarity and connection, especially during transitions. Keep everyone in the loop, and never underestimate the power of acknowledgment. Here are “three W’s” to guide your message:

W1: WIFM (What’s in it for me?)

Get into your target client’s mind and understand how to solve their pain points. Answer the question, “What value do I bring to the table, and how does this brand transition enhance that value?”

W2: The ‘Who cares?’ test

Make sure to continue providing content that’s relevant, timely and memorable. Everything you write, videos you share, social media content you generate — it should all be compelling enough and value-added enough to pass this test for the consumer.

W3: The Wow! factor

What element of the transition can you highlight that makes you stand out from the crowd? Are there compelling new tech and marketing tools that you now have access to? Is your new brokerage located in an exceptionally desirable location? Shine a light on the most exciting part of the change.

When you make your team and clients feel seen and valued, you build trust, loyalty and unity, and that’s the real WOW factor behind every successful brand transformation.

The 5 C’s of communicating your message

Regular town hall meetings, particularly in the beginning, keep communication two-way, ensuring every voice is heard and your team stays connected. They also set the tone for the “five C’s” that follow:

Consistency: Use the same language and contact information for all of your platforms and audiences. All scripts, email templates, social bios, website info and direct mail items should be in sync.

Clarity: Say exactly what’s happening

“As of Nov. 1, [Brand A] is officially becoming part of [Brand B].”

“As of Nov. 1, I’ll officially be part of the [Brand B] brokerage.”

“As of Nov. 1, I’ll be serving [New Market] as part of [Brand B] brokerage.”

Confidence: Frame the change as an upgrade, not a downgrade or, worse yet, a drama.

“This is an exciting evolution for our team.”

“This is an exciting opportunity for me and for the clients I serve.”

Continuity: Emphasize what won’t change — professional relationships and the service you provide.

“You’ll still work with me, and now we’ll have even more tools to use.”

“You’ll still experience the same great service, now with even more effective tools.”

Client-first: Make sure you convey the benefits for the consumer.

“Now you’ll have access to [X], [Y] and [Z] because of this transition. What that means for you is [articulate the benefits].”

Example: “Now you’ll have access to new tech tools, a new app and new marketing channels because of this transition. What that means for you is a more transparent and effective buying and selling process.”

When it comes to the five C’s, think beyond messaging and consider mindset. Every touchpoint should reassure, not confuse. Communicate early, often and with heart. The more human your tone, the more confident your audience will feel.

Brand transition communication checklist and timeline

During the process, you don’t want to just dump information anywhere and everywhere. Here’s how to roll out your communication and new brand collateral:

Internal pre-announcement

Who? Leadership teams of both brokerages for M&A, your team if it’s a team transition, your support staff if it’s a single-agent transition

When? As early as possible prior to the announcement of the transition

What? Align language, branding elements (name, logo, color codes, marketing collateral), and prepare an FAQ with information about the transition

Sample script: “As you’ve heard, we’re transitioning under the [Brand B] umbrella. This gives us access to better tech, marketing support and national reach — without changing how we serve our clients. Our identity and core values stay the same. What questions do you have? Let’s get aligned so our message is unified.”

Day-of announcement

Who? Clients, sphere of influence , social media followers, transaction coordinators

When? Simultaneously on the first day of the new brand implementation

What? Update email address/signature, bios, social media profiles, portal profiles, website, and Google Business Profile. Send personal texts and emails to top clients. Send email blast and text blast to the database. For clients who are in active transactions, pick up the phone, and call with information and reassurance.

Client email script subject line: Big News (And What It Means for You)

I’m excited to share that I’m now part of [Brokerage Name]. This change means I can offer you more resources, better tools, and an even stronger network — while still being the same agent you know and trust.

Your experience remains my top priority, and I’ll be here every step of the way.

Questions? I’d love to connect.

[Your Name + New Branding Signature]

Text to SOI

Just a heads-up: I’ve made a big move! I’m now with [Brokerage Name]. Same service, same me — just with even better tools to support my clients. I’d love to tell you more when we catch up.

Social Post

🚨 Big News! I’ve officially joined [Brokerage Name], and I couldn’t be more excited! This move lets me level up what I offer my clients while staying rooted in the same values and service you’ve come to expect.

New chapter. Same commitment. Let’s go! 💪

No matter how flawless the plan, tone matters most. Lead with transparency and warmth, and make it an inviting conversation rather than a monologue. Encourage feedback and keep your message consistent across every touchpoint.

Week 1

Who? Vendors, referral partners and networks

When? As soon as possible after notification of database

What? Reach out personally with updated contact information and any new benefits or enhanced services that result from the brand transition.

Names, colors and logos are just tools; they’re not your identity. Your true brand lives in the service you provide, the expertise you’ve built and the positive energy you bring to every interaction.

When you communicate proactively and lead with clarity and heart, transitions become transformations. Recognize your people, celebrate the journey, and use this brand transition playbook — and your brand will shine brighter than ever.

Stacey Ross Cohen is CEO of Co-Communications, a branding expert and the author of Brand Up. Follow her on Instagram and LinkedIn.

