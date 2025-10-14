Agent and developer Claire O’Connor shares a strategy to help you lean into your listing’s character and design an open house that’s uniquely suited to the space and the needs of its potential buyer.

A home isn’t for everybody. It’s for somebody.

When I listed a mid-century property in Brentwood with a big grassy yard in a great school district, it was clear this was a family home. So instead of staging a generic open house with cheese plates and sparkling water, I leaned all the way in.

We didn’t just make it family-friendly; we made it family-centric and hosted a “baby rave.”

Why a baby rave?

Admittedly, our team leans a little woo-woo. Energy is real. So taking a holistic approach to real estate just makes sense. For a Topanga property, that might mean a moonlit sound bath. For this Brentwood home, it meant a daytime baby rave.

The point wasn’t spectacle. It was about manifesting the kind of life buyers could actually see themselves living. Our job isn’t only to show square footage and fixtures. It’s to intuitively match a place to its person, and a person to their place.

Designing the experience

Authenticity matters. An event needs to honor the intention of a place, not shout over it. I wanted to design a gathering that a young family might realistically host themselves.

We brought in a phenomenal kids’ musician, Jason Meches, with a live drummer, full speakers, bubbles bursting when the beat drops. The whole experience was immersive, joyful, personal and a little magical.

It let families see the house not just as square footage, but as a place full of life and possibility. The baby rave was the perfect expression of that, where music, play and community came together to show off a home in a way no one forgets.

The soul of a home

For us, design isn’t just about how a home looks; it’s about how it feels. Every property carries an energy, and when buyers can tap into that, it shifts the decision from practical to emotional. That’s especially true at this listing, a perfectly restored mid-century designed for modern family life while preserving the original soul (and long-term value).

Events like this let buyers experience the timeless architecture — clean lines, open floor plan, indoor-outdoor flow — while their children experience a yard made for play. That combination is hard to communicate with brochures or video tours. But when kids are literally dancing in the living room, parents don’t have to imagine what it feels like. They know.

Takeaways for agents

Hosting a baby rave might sound outrageous, but it comes back to our core philosophy: that a home isn’t for anybody, it’s for somebody.

Here’s what I took away:

Lean into the true identity of a place. Don’t try to make it all things to all people. Market to the buyer who’s most likely to fall in love.

Keep events authentic. Create experiences that future inhabitants might actually host themselves.

Prioritize comfort. Lighting, sound, seating: Your design choices have to put visitors at ease.

Delicious catering and really good coffee (Hi, Schmooze Coffee) go a long way.

Spread the word to your community. We sent an email blast to local friends and family and also shared it on our IG.

Hot tip: Kids plus cake can equal a big mess. We hired an incredible cleaner to make the space new again after the party.

Let the house be the main character. The event should reveal its soul, not overshadow it.

Why it works

For us, selling homes means thinking outside the box, while honoring the places we represent. A BYOB (Bring Your Own Baby) rave wasn’t a gimmick; it was a way of letting families connect emotionally with a space.

And it worked. Parents lingered. Conversations deepened. I walked away with leads that felt more engaged than usual, and families who mentioned the event days later. In the end, the listing sold with a significantly lower days-on-market and higher price-per-square-foot than average for the area.

Show, don’t tell

The baby rave was fun, but more than that, it showed people what makes us different. In a market crowded with look-alike listings and standard open houses, we reimagine what it means to market a home. We don’t just highlight the features; we create experiences that let buyers feel the energy of a place and allow sellers to stand apart from the rest.

In this business, differentiation matters. Every event is an opportunity to tell the story of a house and a chance to tell the story of your brand. Everyone who came to Teakwood left knowing the home better and knowing exactly who O’Connor Estates is, too.

Claire O’Connor is a real estate agent with O’Connor Estates / Berkshire Hathaway in Los Angeles, California. Connect with her on Instagram.