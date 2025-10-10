Wishing you could rewind the clock to summer vacation? These totally affordable beachy listings make it possible.

Getting back into the groove after a summer of sun can be tough, especially if the weather’s starting to turn chilly and a little gloomy where you are. You may be thinking back fondly to summer vacation and wishing for a little more sunshine in your life.

What if you could nab a single-family home at the ocean for a price that’s at or near the U.S. average median home price? Not only that, but these are not fixer-uppers — they’re cute-as-a-button homes that offer you ocean views or close ocean access without the wait.

Here are a few of our favorites:

1. 106 Ryan Court, Dauphin Island AL: $395K

Courtesy Zillow

With a $5,000 price drop, this classic ’60s cottage offers original hardwood flooring and a bronze fortified roof. A roomy 0.32-acre lot offers plenty of space for outdoor living just a short stroll from the oceanfront.

2. 103 Ocean View Drive #2, Port St. Joe FL: $415K

Courtesy Trulia

Located in a 10-home boutique enclave with community pool, this cottage recently had a $40,000 price correction. Tankless water heaters and a host of aesthetic updates make this the perfect, affordable Florida getaway.

3. 94239 Terrace Garden Way, Gold Beach OR: $425K

Courtesy Zillow

Tucked away on a cul-de-sac, this roomy home offers peeks of the ocean from its wraparound deck, plus an open-concept interior layout. Moving with pets? A fenced yard makes that easy, as well.

4. 394 Lake View Loop NE, Ocean Shores WA: $425K

Courtesy Redfin

This spacious rambler is filled with natural light and located between Duck Lake and the North Bay. All-new appliances and updated fixtures and finishes make this one a move-in-ready charmer.

5. 872 O’Neal Road, Crystal Beach (Port Bolivar) TX: $425K

Courtesy Zillow

Featuring vaulted ceilings, crown molding and interior estate shutters, this home offers elegant aesthetics to upgrade its coastal vibes. Currently operating as a rental property, it’s an easy turnkey option if you’re looking for an investment.

