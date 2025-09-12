Open houses offer more than an opportunity to market a single listing, Josh Ries writes. They allow you to connect, both in person and online, long after they end.

Open houses have been a staple in real estate marketing for decades. Most agents approach them with one main goal: Get new buyers in the door. But when you treat open houses only as a chance to catch whoever walks through, you’re leaving a lot of opportunity on the table.

The truth is, open houses can be one of the most versatile tools in your business, if you know how to use them. They’re not just about finding the next buyer lead. They’re about exposure, engagement and creating conversations that ripple far beyond that one weekend.

3 unconventional open house strategies

Here are three out-of-the-box ways to make your open houses work harder for you.

1. Post-open house door knocking: Turning curiosity into conversations

Most agents are familiar with pre-open house door knocking, going around the neighborhood to invite neighbors to attend. But let’s be honest: The odds of a neighbor buying that house are slim. They’re curious, sure, but they’re not likely your next buyer.

Where the real opportunity lies is after the open house. Neighbors want to know how it went. Did it draw a crowd? What feedback came in? How close is the property to selling? These are the details they’re already curious about, and that curiosity creates the perfect entry point for conversation.

By doing post-open house door knocking, you give neighbors the inside scoop, which naturally leads them to ask questions about their own home’s value or timing. It shifts the interaction from you pushing an invite to them pulling information from you, building trust and opening the door to future listing opportunities.

2. Turn every open house into a content studio

Agents often underestimate the exposure potential of open houses. Yes, you’ll meet people face to face that day, but the reach doesn’t have to stop at the front door.

Every open house is an opportunity to create content. Highlight a unique feature in the home. Showcase a design choice. Walk viewers through what makes the property different.

For example, we once hosted an open house at a property with an unusual but highly efficient heating and cooling system. Instead of just showing it to attendees, we filmed short videos that explained how it worked and why it mattered to buyers.

Those clips, shared on social media over the following weeks, generated thousands of views and a couple of new leads who had never even set foot in the open house.

The open house gave us the setting, but the content extended the value far beyond that weekend. With just a little intention, you can multiply the return on every event.

3. Use open houses to re-engage ‘expired buyers’ in your database

Open houses aren’t only about fresh faces. They can also be a powerful tool for re-engaging the people already sitting in your database.

We call them expired buyers, the clients who were actively searching in the past few years but, for one reason or another, never found the right fit. Markets shifted. Inventory dried up. Financing fell through. Life happened.

An open house gives you the perfect excuse to reach out again. A simple message like, “I thought of you when I saw this property. It might be a fit, and I’d love to invite you to the open house,” reignites the conversation without feeling forced.

It’s a natural way to re-open the door, update them on the market and position yourself as the agent who’s still thinking of their needs, even years later.

Why this works

Each of these unconventional open house strategies has something in common: They extend the value of an open house beyond the obvious.

Post-open house door knocking leverages curiosity to spark seller conversations.

Content creation turns a one-day event into a long-term marketing asset.

Database re-engagement transforms a “dead” lead into a fresh opportunity.

In all three cases, you’re moving beyond hoping a random buyer wanders in. Instead, you’re using the open house as a multiplier, something that fuels future deals, nurtures relationships and strengthens your local presence.

Rethinking open houses

Too often, agents treat open houses as transactional: A few hours on a Sunday to maybe capture a name or two. But the real power of open houses comes from viewing them as strategic tools for exposure and engagement.

Whether it’s building trust with curious neighbors, producing content that scales your reach or reviving old leads, these unconventional open house strategies can become the most efficient lead-generation activities in your playbook.

Stop thinking of them as a box to check. Start thinking of them as a lever you can pull in multiple ways.

The results go beyond one sale — they create momentum that compounds across your business.

Inman’s most popular theme month is back, Back to Basics. All September, real estate professionals from across the country share what’s working for them right now, how they’ve evolved their systems and tools, and where they’re investing personally and professionally to drive growth in 2025 and beyond.