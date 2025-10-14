Recruiting and retention aren’t just about branding or commission splits. Verl Workman shares what agents really need from their next brokerage.

Let’s rip the Band-Aid off: Agents don’t leave brokerages. They leave leaders.

If you’re a team leader or broker wondering why agents keep leaving, the answer may not simply be found in your compensation plan. It’s in the mirror.

If you’re reading this because you’re thinking about jumping ship — or already have — there’s a good chance it wasn’t just about splits or branding. It was about culture, communication and connection. And guess what? That’s not accidental. Culture doesn’t just “happen.”

What real estate agents want in a brokerage

Below are five things your next brokerage should have — and five things your last one probably didn’t. These are the differences between a brokerage people work at and one people belong to.

1. Intentional culture (not wishful thinking)

You can’t manifest a great culture with motivational posters and potlucks. Culture is either created intentionally or accidentally. Your next brokerage should have clear, lived values — not vague buzzwords or promises that collect dust.

Look for a place where the culture is alive, where agents show up not because they have to, but because they want to.

“Wish marketing doesn’t work. Neither does wish culture-building.” — Verl Workman

If your current office culture feels more like a waiting room than a winning team, you’re not crazy for wanting out. We feed off the energy of our peers, and our leadership sets the tone. Is the leader active, involved and interested, or are they simply focused on agent count and personal production?

2. Leaders who actually lead (not just manage)

Too many brokers think being a “leader” means handing out advice and waiting for people to execute. Real leadership is about being in the trenches — coaching, inspecting what you expect and celebrating daily wins.

Your new broker should care about developing people, not just recruiting bodies. That means:

Providing training and high-level coaching (partnerships here are massively valuable)

Taking time to see what it is you want in your life for yourself and the ones you care most about Help in putting a plan in place to help you accomplish it Daily success tracking Celebrating progress over perfection A value stack greater than the fee structure There is value in every brand and independent office. The question is, “ Is there enough or more value than the fees you are paying to be there? ” This is not complex to figure out. Simply do the math. Great leaders attract great agents. What is the production of the middle third of the office or team? Do they have expertise in areas where I want to grow? Do they support and encourage teams (rather than tolerate them)? This is important whether or not you want a team today. At some point, as you get more successful, you’ll want the option to build the kind of business you choose.



If your previous broker barely knew your goals, much less helped you hit them, they weren’t leading; they were supervising.

3. Real-time communication and consistency

It’s difficult to build a great culture with producing agents when the only time they come to the office is for the Tuesday meeting. Productive agents are attracted to structure and a safe place where they can prospect, present, close, and focus on dollar-productive activities. We call that a culture of productivity.

Offices and teams that set the standard of how we work in this business and create routines and habits create consistent and steady transactional growth.

4. A culture of productivity (without fake work)

What are the agents actually doing during the day?

Your next brokerage should create a bias toward action: scripting, prospecting, listing and negotiating — not just attending trainings and posting on Instagram.

If you’re not showing houses, writing contracts or prospecting … what are you doing? Fake work? Harsh? Maybe. True? Definitely.

If your last brokerage felt like a social club or an accountability-free zone, that’s not freedom — it’s stagnation.

5. Shared core values (that actually mean something)

Do you even know what your last team’s values were? Did anyone?

Great brokerages don’t just have values — they hire, train and fire by them. That clarity gives agents direction and gives the team cohesion. Values like:

Integrity always

Having each other’s backs

Never focus on the money. Focus on doing the right thing

You shouldn’t have to guess whether your broker is aligned with your ethics. That should be obvious.

Are you leaving, or looking, or leveling up?

If you’re still with a brokerage that checks none of these boxes, maybe it’s time to stop hoping things will change.

And if you’re a leader reading this with the sinking feeling that your agents are halfway out the door—there’s good news. You can fix it. Start by asking yourself: “Would I want to work on this team or in this office?”

If not, start doing the work. Culture is built daily — by example, by effort and by design.

Don’t wait for your next exit interview to realize what you could’ve done better. Do some stay interviews, and be open to what your people are really looking for.

Recognize that in this industry, just because you own something doesn’t mean you know how to lead it. Invest in leadership development tools, training, coaching and masterminds. You are not alone in this journey, and just as others have learned to be good, even great, leaders, so can you.

Ready to create — or join — a company or team nobody wants to leave? Start with culture. Start with leadership. Start today.