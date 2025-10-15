Zillow Pro combines Follow Up Boss, My Agent and Agent Profiles, and enhances them with exclusive data and capabilities. The Pro suite will be available nationwide by mid-2026.

After months of pilot testing, Zillow is ready to introduce the industry to its latest product suite: Zillow Pro.

Zillow Pro is an integrated product suite that includes Follow Up Boss, My Agent and Agent Profiles. Although these features are available separately, Zillow Pro leverages exclusive Zillow data and artificial intelligence to enhance agents’ customer relationships by providing real-time insights into their database’s search activity and signaling when a contact is ready to become a client.

Pro also expands Follow Up Boss’s My Agent feature, which enables agents to see their Zillow leads’ home searches and appear as the only buyer agent contact on those listings. The agent and consumer determine how long to keep the connection, with the shortest connection period lasting 30 days.

With Zillow Pro, agents can now invite any lead — whether they found them on Zillow or not — to share their search activity through My Agent.

Pro also offers premium profiles, which enable agents to highlight recent sales, embed a media slideshow or video, and brand their profile with team colors and logos.

Lastly, Zillow Pro agents will have the option to purchase Zillow Showcase on a listing-by-listing basis and get priority on previously sold-out Zillow Premier ZIP Codes.

Zillow Pro will also become the primary path for agents to qualify for Zillow Preferred (i.e., Zillow Flex), the portal’s performance-based partner program, where agents pay a referral fee when they close a deal rather than pay upfront for leads.

Every Zillow Preferred partner agent will receive access to Zillow Pro at no additional cost through 2026 as part of their Preferred benefits, the announcement said.

Zillow Chief Operating Officer Jun Choo said Zillow Pro’s launch underscores the company’s dedication to building software that helps agents thrive and better serve consumers through all points of the transaction process.

“Zillow is laser focused on helping real estate agents succeed, and with Zillow Pro, we’re deepening that commitment,” he said in a written statement. “We’re building game-changing technology that enhances the essential relationship between agents and their clients — giving professionals the insights, tools, and visibility they need to grow their business in today’s market.”

Zillow Pro will be $138 per month for a single-seat subscription. The price for brokerages and teams will be scaled based on size.

The suite will launch in select markets early 2026 and will be available nationwide by mid-2026. Zillow will open an early-access interest list for agents attending its annual Unlock conference in Las Vegas during the first week of November.

The future is here — and it’s powered by AI. October is Artificial Intelligence Month at Inman. We’ll dive into how agents, brokerages and startups are harnessing AI to reimagine real estate, and we’ll honor the trailblazers leading the way with Inman AI Awards.

Email Marian McPherson