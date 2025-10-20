Whether you’re just starting out as a newbie real estate agent or you’re trying to raise your profile in your local market, it simply makes sense to make social media part of your gameplan. After all, the price is right and the potential for significant reach is significant.

Yet, for many agents, social media is a chore and a too-often-ignored afterthought. Some agents don’t know what to post, while others are camera-shy. Yet avoiding social media doesn’t help you get better at it; it’s the repetition and feedback that leads to improvement in performance and results.

This week, Ryan Serhant and a lineup of content marketing stars teach you how to make the most of the power of social media to connect, educate and entertain your followers.

How agents like Ryan Serhant build businesses on social media by Lillian Dickerson

Ryan Serhant leveraged his role on Million Dollar Listing New York and his social media savvy to build SERHANT. during the depths of the COVID-19 lockdown. From the beginning, he was showing the industry how to make the most of every listing to create impactful content that moves the needle.

READ: Stretch 1 listing into 9 pieces of content with Ryan Serhant

He built his following on authenticity and connection, something any agent can do at little or no cost through the power of social media.

“The internet is full of people who are all trying to be different,” Serhant said. “So stop trying to be different, and just be yourself. You’re the only version of you that will ever exist in the history of the planet. That is authentic, that is vulnerable and that’s incredibly unique, so just do that.

“And connect to people. Connect to people on a personal and emotional level.”

Every week, Inman contributors bring you the best boots-on-the-ground advice for generating leads and converting clients. Check out just a sample of the social media advice from the past week, then choose one strategy to implement in your business. (Don’t forget to head back and share your results in the comments.)

