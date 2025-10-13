It’s hard to believe that it’s only been a couple of weeks since we first heard about the Compass-Anywhere merger. Since the announcement, real estate pundits have talked about what it all means for the industry at large, while individual agents and brokers have started thinking about what it means in practical terms for their careers.

This week, as he geared up for a new season of his reality shows, Selling Sunset and Selling the OC, Jason Oppenheim — owner, president and broker of The Oppenheim Group — shared his thoughts on the deal and how it will impact smaller, independent brokerages.

“I’m not happy about it,” Oppenheim said. “I understand and respect why Compass did it. I think that it was a strong business move for them. But I think for the industry, such a massive consolidation is not good … I certainly don’t think it’s good for sellers at all.” Read more.

Whatever your personal opinion is on the Compass-Anywhere deal, you have to decide how it will affect you professionally. If you’re in one of Anywhere’s brokerages, are you planning to make a move or wait and see what life is like under Compass? If you’re an indie broker, are you planning to jump on the M&A train or maintain your autonomy?

Inman’s contributors don’t just share their opinions on the industry’s biggest topics; they share actionable, practical advice that you can put into action no matter what you decide to do next. From coaching to branding to leadership, there’s a lot of food for thought in this week’s Download.

Darryl Davis writes that agents should use this time to contest assumptions, sharpen their business model and wait for the actual outcomes from the pending merger.

Inman’s Christy Murdock and branding and PR expert Stacey Ross Cohen share the strategy behind transitioning your brand for maximum impact.

The question isn’t whether this merger will change real estate, Lauren Henss writes, but whether that change will ultimately benefit consumers, agents or primarily shareholders.

On this episode of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered, Rob Hahn and Greg Robertson from the Industry Relations podcast debate what this game-changing merger really means.

