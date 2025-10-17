Last month’s most expensive luxury home sales include an oceanfront showplace you just can’t build anymore and a celebrity ex-pat’s former residence.

While much of the country focused on the impact of interest rates, affordability and economic uncertainty on their real estate dreams, the ultra-high-end segment of the market enjoyed a great beginning to the fall season. September saw some iconic trophy properties reach the closing table — and command top dollar in the process.

Last month’s most expensive home sales, according to Redfin, included the following five showplaces:

329 Albion Avenue, Woodside, California: $85M

luxury home sales

The Green Gables Estate is a 74-acre “multi-generation oasis” in the heart of Silicon Valley, encompassing seven homes and 10 lots for a total of 34 bedrooms, 26 bathrooms and 23,900 total square feet. The property includes “world class gardens … it’s own large reservoir, three swimming pools, a tennis court and a breathtaking 100-yard Roman pool.”

210 S. West End Street, Aspen, Colorado: $58.3M

luxury home sales

While its latest listing showed few details, a previous sale in April 2024 at this address was for a multi-family property with four units, including a 6,000-square-foot main house, an 800-square-foot guest house and a one-bedroom caretaker unit. The lot size is listed as only 0.21 acres, but includes “rare frontal views of Aspen Mountain.”

319 and 289 San Ysidro Road, Montecito, California: $55M

Montecito luxury home

Lot 319 is a gated estate, Pompeiian Court, sits on approximately eight acres and includes a “pool, pool house, tennis court, vineyard, koi pond, spa” and ocean and mountain views, while lot 289 provides an additional 3.15 acres of vacant land. It’s the former home of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, who moved to the UK following the re-election of Donald Trump.

6026 Camino De La Costa, La Jolla, California: $47M

luxury home sales

This “new oceanfront estate” is called Seaview and features a waterfront lawn, six-car underground garage and private staircase for beach access. The three-story home includes a main floor guest suite, great room, formal dining room, library, office with deck and an elevator.

The listing notes that “given recent changes in governmental requirements and restrictions, the home’s size, design and proximity to the ocean cannot be duplicated in Southern California.”

11740 Crescenda Street, Los Angeles: $44M

Los Angeles luxury home

Built on 3.5 completely flat acres, Mallorcan Villa was designed by Bob Ray Offenhauser, built by Peter McCoy Construction and features gardens designed by Todd Bennitt, including “rolling meadows, olive allee, formal rose gardens, courtyards, water features, tennis court and sports court.”

The estate also includes an infinity pool and cabana with indoor-outdoor pavilion, double baths with individual pocket gardens and eight bedrooms total, including a primary suite, guest suite, four family bedrooms with homework areas, a junior guest room and staff bedroom.

Email Christy Murdock

Redfin
