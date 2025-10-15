In September 2025, I decided to put my own systems to the test. For months, I had been teaching agents how to use AI to scale content creation and streamline their marketing, but I hadn’t recently stress-tested the strategy myself. So I made a commitment: Posting on social media 30 times a day for 30 straight days to see what happened.

By the end of the month, I’d generated about 110,000 views across Threads, TikTok, Meta and YouTube.

But the real lesson wasn’t about views at all; it was about efficiency, consistency and how a repeatable system beats creativity every time.

A quick note on ‘views’

Let’s start here: I don’t believe views are a measure of quality. In real estate, one view from the right person can mean a closed deal. But I needed a metric to track whether the system was actually working and reaching people. So yes, this experiment uses views as the yardstick, but the goal was never virality.

It was about testing efficiency and seeing if AI could help me create content at scale that still felt personal.

The system that produced 110K views

Step 1: Create and schedule posts on Threads

Each evening, I used ChatGPT to generate 20 to 30 short Threads posts. I saved them to a note and scheduled them first thing in the morning using the desktop version of Threads (scheduling seemed to work better on desktop). This let me automate the posting throughout the day so I could focus on engagement instead of manually publishing.

Occasionally, I would jump back into Threads to respond to comments and interact with people, because posting is only half the game. Engagement kept the algorithm working in my favor.

Step 2: Turn top posts into quote cards

After tracking performance for a few days, I identified the posts with the most interaction and turned them into visual “quote cards.” Using a pre-made Canva template, I could create a batch of these graphics in minutes (see above video for example).

Those cards performed well on Instagram and TikTok because they condensed a clear, shareable idea into a visual format people could engage with quickly. Sometimes I posted them as static images, other times as MP4 files. It was my first step toward repurposing what was already working instead of starting from scratch every time.

Step 3: Turn quote cards into short-form videos

The next step was to take my best-performing quote cards and expand on them through short-form videos. Each clip ran about 30 to 60 seconds and was posted on TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

This stage added my tone, emotion and facial expression to the message behind the quote, creating a stronger connection with the audience. It proved that one idea could live in multiple formats and keep generating results as it moved through the system.

Step 4: Expand short-form into long-form YouTube content

Every week, I reviewed the analytics and chose one or two short-form videos that outperformed the rest. I then recorded long-form YouTube videos diving deeper into those topics.

My YouTube channel was new, so I wasn’t pulling massive numbers, but these long-form videos consistently beat previous uploads in watch time and engagement.

Interestingly, the same topics inspired my Inman articles for their “Back to Basics” month, several of which ended up ranking among Inman’s other top-performing articles.

Why this system worked

The beauty of this workflow was its efficiency. Every piece of content started as a test. If it worked, I repurposed it into a different medium. If it didn’t, I moved on without wasting more time on it. By the time I sat down to film long-form videos, I already knew the topic had traction.

Once the system was rolling, I spent no more than one to two hours a day on content. Everything else — scheduling, formatting and distribution — was automated or streamlined. Even when I got sick mid-month, the system kept running because I had weeks of scheduled content ready to go.

Lessons from posting nearly 900 times in a month

About halfway through the challenge, I got sick, bad enough that I couldn’t keep up with my normal posting rhythm. For a few days, I just didn’t have the energy to film or even schedule new content. That meant I fell slightly short of the original goal of 900 posts.

At first, I considered restarting the challenge in October when I was back to full strength. But then I realized that would completely miss the point. Real life isn’t perfect, and no marketing system should rely on perfection to work.

Even while I was sick, I was still able to post. Not at full capacity, but enough to stay consistent and keep engagement steady. That’s because the system I built, automated scheduling, a backlog of content and a clear repurposing process, kept running without me having to recreate everything from scratch.

That experience taught me more than hitting the full 900 ever could. It showed me that a strong content system doesn’t just perform when you’re at your best; it protects your momentum when you’re not. Consistency, not perfection, is what compounds results.

What this taught me about real estate marketing

For years, I’ve seen agents overthink content until they end up posting nothing. This experiment proved the opposite approach works better. You don’t need a perfect idea to start; you just need a system that lets you start fast and improve as you go.

If you want to scale your content, don’t focus on posting more. Focus on repurposing smarter. Test your ideas in short form, double down on what works, and build a system that feeds itself. When you see each platform as a stage in a larger process, your content compounds instead of starting from scratch every time.

The power of momentum

This was never about chasing views; it was about building momentum. When you post consistently and refine as you go, you stop guessing and start growing. The system I used in September proved that structured creativity beats spontaneous creativity every day of the week.

Your best marketing system isn’t built on luck. It’s built on repetition, refinement and data. When you combine those with your own voice, you create content that actually moves your business forward one post at a time.