Renovation marketing company Revive has added a slew of new artificial intelligence features to the software it deploys to manage business, Inman has learned, and changed the software’s name.

The company said the name change to Revive AI from Revive Vision AI was done to reflect how the broader market has embraced AI. New capabilities include faster, more transparent communication with clients and mechanisms for lead-generation and cultivation, among other things.

Revive’s model focuses on assisting listing agents and their clients with pre-sale renovations meant to increase market visibility and generate a return upon sale. The company coordinates with vendors, helps sellers understand the process and, in turn, provides agents with an effective marketing partner.

In an April 2025 company report, Revive identified an average ROI of 112 percent and a home value jump of 28 percent as a result of a strategic renovation. The company does make clear that individual market metrics impact end results, and that it’s important for sellers to consider what parts of a home need to be updated. For instance, a primary bathroom re-do may outperform a dining room makeover.

More companies that offer software to the real estate industry are integrating AI to improve their own products and to capitalize on the torrid pace of its consumer adoption. In Revive’s case, the company is using it to power new functionality, such as lead capture forms specific to individual agents, bespoke email marketing campaigns and a dashboard that tracks responses to AI-generated reports and marketing outreach. Revive’s new features also include market maps for added search insight.

“We’re building Revive AI to help agents grow their business faster, smarter, and more authentically,” said Mansoor Bahramand, chief technology officer at Revive, in an October 22 press release. “Agents remain at the center of every transaction, empowered by new AI tools that are not only ‘wowing’ homeowners and giving them insight into what’s possible if they sell their home, but also AI tools that are branded entirely around them.”

The software’s comparables functionality includes a computer-vision model that “reads listing photos, comparing the subject property to similar homes to determine renovation needs and estimate After Renovation Value (ARV),” according to the release.

Revive also found in its internal research report, which looked at 1,200 properties, that sellers see an additional profit of $145,000 after a home update.

BrightMLS found in a January 2025 survey that home buyers are flocking to homes that are move-in ready, making Revive’s commitment to AI quite timely.

“According to responses from 672 individuals who were planning to buy a home in the future, the most important factor was the condition of the home. More than half (56.1 percent) said that it was ‘very important’ to buy a home that was move-in ready, with no repairs or major improvements needed. Another 37.8 percent said that buying a home that was in move-in-ready condition was ‘somewhat important’ to them,” the organization found. Those findings coincide with more research that says the market is optimistic about home improvement projects.

Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS) and its Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (LIRA) said in an October 16 report that “Annual expenditures for improvements and maintenance to owner-occupied homes are projected to remain steady through the end of this year and into the middle of 2026.”

“Upward trends in both remodeling permit activity and single-family home sales suggest that demand for home improvement will remain stable in the coming year,” said Rachel Bogardus Drew, Director of the Remodeling Futures Program at the Center. “Despite the modest pace, total homeowner remodeling spending is expected to reach $524 billion in early 2026, a new record high.”

The Center said if the housing market gains some momentum, expect to see renovation spending grow. This is good news for Revive, as well as for listing agents who will have a stronger argument when selling clients on the value of pre-sale renovations.

But is that momentum coming? The JCHS said “Nationally, prices rose by just 2.2 percent year over year in May, compared to 5.9 percent the year prior, and fell on a monthly basis for the third consecutive month.” Its findings can be found in its latest State of the Nation’s Housing report.