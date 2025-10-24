Subscribers to The Altman Advantage will have access to live monthly coaching sessions with Altman, playbooks, business plans, daily habit tracking, video walk-throughs by Ferry and more.

Tom Ferry’s well-known real estate coaching firm has teamed up with Douglas Elliman’s Josh Altman — of Million Dollar Listing LA fame — on a new coaching offering.

The program is called The Altman Advantage, and will give agents access to training and mentorship with the celebrity agent at a fee of $99 per month. The first Altman Advantage webinar launched on Wednesday.

“It’s a fun new chapter,” Altman told Inman during a call Friday. “I’m at this point in my career where The Altman Brothers machine runs pretty smoothly and after having kids, I [learned I] just love teaching. I’m at a point where it’s time to give back to the real estate community that’s been so good to us, and I’d love to teach the next generation what I know and how I did what I did.”

Subscribers can access live monthly coaching sessions with Altman, tips for “Million Dollar Moves” on a weekly basis, behind-the-scenes access to The Altman Brothers team’s processes, playbooks, business plans and daily habit tracking tools. Ferry is also providing strategy and video walk-throughs.

News of the Ferry-Altman team-up was first reported by HousingWire.

“We’ve worked exclusively with the top-producing agents in the industry for years,” Ferry, who is CEO and founder of Tom Ferry, said in a statement. “Now, we’re opening the door wider — because we believe every agent deserves access to the tools, training and mindset that can change their career.”

Altman added in a statement, “People see the glitz, but not the grind. This program shows you the real side of real estate — the setbacks, the comebacks, the habits and the plays I’m using right now to build my business.”

The program will also accelerate access for those agents looking to enter the Tom Ferry ecosystem and the company’s one-on-one coaching program, the coaching organization said.

“We’ve built a product that delivers massive value for agents who want to rise,” Ferry said in a statement. “This is about giving more people access to the same systems, mindset and structure that the best agents in the world use every day.”

Altman told Inman that he believes agents are getting the best of both worlds with Ferry’s coaching prowess combined with Altman’s on-the-ground real-world experience.

Altman told Inman that it was important to him that the program actually involve quality time with him and lessons from him after having seen over the years so many programs peddle training to agents that cost them thousands but didn’t actually deliver valuable content.

“There’s just so much junk out there in that category,” he said. “I built our business from scratch 20 years ago, so for us to do this, it was very important that it matches our brand, our level, everything that we do.

“I’m heavily involved in every day-to-day aspect of this … It was important to me that we’re bringing [agent subscribers] quality education and really being with them, because that’s what they’re signing up to do, to be able to have access to me and speak to me. So that’s really the important thing.”

Content is tailored to each agent based on an intake assessment, which will determine the agent’s experience level and desired growth areas, according to the Tom Ferry website.

The program is hosted on Revii, Tom Ferry’s digital coaching platform. Timing is flexible to an agent’s schedule, and agents can cancel at any time without penalty, the program website says.

