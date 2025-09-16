Your first year as a real estate agent can be messy, Martha Melendez writes, but it forges the kind of grit that no class or seminar ever could.

The first year in real estate is like being thrown into the deep end of the pool — except the pool is full of Olympic swimmers, and you’re still figuring out your stroke. Every Realtor remembers the mixture of excitement, fear and flat-out exhaustion that comes with those early months. It’s a time when confidence is tested, skills are forged, and perseverance becomes your closest ally.

I asked five agents — from Seattle to the Space Coast — to share what their first year was really like. Their reflections reveal the universal struggles new agents face, but also the breakthroughs that can set you apart. Whether you’re a rookie stepping into your first open house or a veteran who remembers those early days, their stories hold lessons worth revisiting.

How to survive your first year in real estate

Competing with giants

For Carmen Carr with Engel & Völkers in Truckee, California, the biggest challenge was establishing credibility against seasoned agents.

“In my first year, the biggest challenge was establishing credibility and confidence when competing against established Realtors with years of experience. At listing appointments, it was intimidating to go up against advisors who had a long list of successful sales.”

Her solution was to outwork the competition: “I realized I couldn’t compete on years of experience, so I decided to compete on preparation and personal connection,” she said. “I would spend hours preparing for each appointment, memorizing recent sales, understanding neighborhood nuances and creating a highly customized presentation for the client. I also focused on building a genuine rapport, letting my passion for real estate and the community shine through.”

That commitment paid off. By investing hours in research and showing genuine enthusiasm, Carmen began to win listings — and more importantly, client trust.

Lesson: The win isn’t in experience. It’s in preparation and connection.

Treating Year 1 as ‘paid education’

Josh Bellinger, agent with Seattle Works Real Estate, approached his rookie year with a learning mindset. “Starting in 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic, the biggest challenge was that everything was shut down … What helped me push through was leaning into my transferable skills — the people skills I’d built working in nonprofit education and coaching football. I knew how to connect, listen and serve people, and that gave me an edge even in such a tough environment.”

He built his base one relationship at a time: “In the beginning, the hardest part was just getting people to trust me as a new agent. Everyone knows a Realtor, right? So I had to find my lane and separate myself. I focused on building relationships, not just chasing transactions. I called, texted and reached out consistently. I stayed in front of people with genuine care and value, not just ‘hey, are you buying or selling?’”

And discipline made all the difference: “The most effective tactics for me were conversations, follow-up and building a strong presence on social media … I committed to creating daily Reels, sharing both real estate education and my personality. That consistency came from my coaching and football background. In sports, you learn that discipline and showing up every day matters more than hype. I treated my business the same way, and it paid off.”

Lesson: If you treat Year 1 as training, then Year 2 becomes transformation.

Building a client base in the digital age

For Jennifer Peña Fermaintt with LPT Realty in Florida, the biggest hurdle was differentiation. “The biggest challenge for me was figuring out how to stand out in such a competitive market. Everyone says they’re a Realtor, so I had to find a way to differentiate myself. I leaned into my background in interior design and my experience with co-living investing.”

That meant being visible online. “At first, building my client base felt slow… I started using Instagram, Go Girl Vlog, to share my journey — the wins, the struggles, the behind-the-scenes of being a new agent. That transparency helped people trust me and see me as approachable.”

Education became her edge: “The most effective tactic for me has been focusing on education and value. I don’t just tell people I’m a Realtor — I show them how investing in the right property can create long-term cash flow, or how co-living can multiply returns.”

Lesson: The more authentic you are, the more trust you earn. The more trust you earn, the more business you win.

Systems, systems, systems

Jennifer Martin of the Selling 321 Team with eXp Realty in Florida began her real estate career during one of the toughest markets in memory.

“I started in 2005 at the height of the market, just before the crash,” she said. “In my first year, I did a lot of open houses, door knocking and calling expired listings. Then, when the market crashed in 2007, I had to quickly pivot and learn short sales to survive. I became known as the ‘Rock Ridge Queen’ because I specialized in a neighborhood and made myself the go-to agent there.”

Her takeaway for new agents: Embrace change, and find your lane fast. By carving out a niche and showing up consistently, she built recognition that carried her through even the downturn.

Lesson: Never rely on chance; always rely on focus and consistency.

Building together, 1 step at a time

For Rebecca and Josue Soto with the Soto Legacy Group at eXp Realty in Florida, the first year was a juggling act.

“Our first year in real estate was a season of uncertainty and reinvention. At the time, we had three kids, two middle schoolers and a preschooler. Josue and I both got licensed together. We were juggling day jobs while trying to build something new in real estate,” Rebecca recalls.

“We knew that if we ever wanted to step away from those jobs, we had to outwork the challenge by building a solid database and pipeline of sales.”

They started with what they had: family, church and close friends. “Together, we tapped into our parents, siblings and friends, asking them to think of us when someone needed real estate help. That became our foundation, a small but warm database,” Josue says.

They also credit persistence: “Our very first clients came because we were relentless about follow-up. We weren’t afraid to call leads multiple times, and we never stopped at the first ‘no.’”

Lesson: Year one is about grit — balancing what feels impossible and proving to yourself you can do it.

Lessons on surviving Year 1 that echo

Though their paths varied, a few truths echoed across every story:

Credibility comes from preparation, not years in the business.

not years in the business. Networking and visibility — whether in your community or online — are non-negotiable.

— whether in your community or online — are non-negotiable. Systems and tools matter. They free your brain to focus on clients instead of chaos.

Mindset is everything. What seems like struggle is actually the foundation of success.

In my book, The Aspiring Agent: From Overworked Rookie to Real Estate Rockstar, I look back on my own first year, and trust me — I wasn’t even initially sure how to choose a brokerage, much less get to the closing table. So, I recognize every ounce of fear and grit in these stories.

What I learned —and what these agents remind us — is that belonging isn’t something granted by experience alone. It’s something you claim with preparation, persistence and authenticity.

So, if you’re in your first year — or coaching someone who is — take heart. The giants in the room started exactly where you are. The difference between sinking and swimming with the Olympians is how quickly you lean into the lessons, adopt the right systems and remember why you started.

Think of Year 1 as a proving ground. It’s messy, it’s relentless, but it forges the kind of grit that no class or seminar ever could. Making it through the first year proves something vital: You belong here. Now it’s time to take that belief and run with it.

Martha Melendez is a member of The FIG Team | Brokered by eXp. Connect with her on Instagram.