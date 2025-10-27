What does it take to lead the top RE/MAX team in Minnesota while staying kind, humble and insanely effective? On this episode of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered, Ryan O’Neill shares the story behind his 215-agent powerhouse team, doing over 1,600 sides and $621 million in volume in 2024.

Whether you’re a team leader, solo agent, or aspiring broker, this episode is full of takeaways that will remind you what makes this industry so special. It’s a masterclass in servant leadership, how to attract talent (instead of recruiting it) and why heart matters just as much as hustle.

 

Highlights

What makes O’Neill different? He doesn’t recruit — he attracts. He doesn’t need a brokerage — because he’s built a system that delivers real value to agents and clients alike. You’ll learn how he approaches real estate lead generation, why he embraces AI and multiple tech platforms, and how he stays grounded with a human-first mindset in a tech-driven world.

O’Neill breaks down his tech stack, his approach to team structure and their top lead sources. You’ll also hear how he balances old-school relationship-building with new-school lead gen strategies and why he never opened his own brokerage despite massive success.

If you’ve ever wondered what it looks like to lead with integrity in real estate (while still dominating your market), this episode is for you.

Connect with Ryan O’Neill on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or TikTok. Learn more about The Minnesota Real Estate Team online at MnRealEstateTeam.com.

Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered is now exclusively on Inman. Tune in for agent- and team-focused content on Mondays and leadership interviews on Wednesdays each week. 

James Dwiggins is the Co-CEO of NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

Keith Robinson is the Co-CEO of NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

Follow Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered Podcast on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook or TikTok, and subscribe to their YouTube Channel.

