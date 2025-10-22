On this episode of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered, Matt Widdows, founder and CEO of HomeSmart, unpacks what’s really happening in real estate today. 

AI disruption, private listing wars, broker consolidation, MLS gridlock — this episode dives into what’s next, why agents must lead the AI revolution, how to stay focused when the headlines are all chaos and what to do now to stay relevant.

Highlights

Is organized real estate “going nuclear”?

Take a dive into the Compass-Anywhere merger, the fragmentation of the MLS system and how those changes are reshaping everything from listings to lawsuits.

Widdows lays out a five-year vision of where this is all headed — and the three most important things every agent should be doing right now to stay competitive.

You’ll also hear how Widdows built HomeSmart from two agents in 2000 to 26,000-plus agents today, what he’s building with AI at scale for those agents, and why he believes brokerages that fail to integrate tech will be left behind.

More than just buzzwords, Widdows explains how AI is redefining agent productivity and client experience and what leadership will look like moving forward. If you’re looking for unfiltered insights on technology, power plays and the agent’s future, don’t miss this episode.

Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered is now exclusively on Inman. Tune in for agent- and team-focused content on Mondays and leadership interviews on Wednesdays each week. 

James Dwiggins is the Co-CEO of NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

Keith Robinson is the Co-CEO of NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

Follow Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered Podcast on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook or TikTok, and subscribe to their YouTube Channel.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×