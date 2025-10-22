On this episode of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered, Matt Widdows, founder and CEO of HomeSmart, unpacks what’s really happening in real estate today.

AI disruption, private listing wars, broker consolidation, MLS gridlock — this episode dives into what’s next, why agents must lead the AI revolution, how to stay focused when the headlines are all chaos and what to do now to stay relevant.

Highlights

Is organized real estate “going nuclear”?

Take a dive into the Compass-Anywhere merger, the fragmentation of the MLS system and how those changes are reshaping everything from listings to lawsuits.

Widdows lays out a five-year vision of where this is all headed — and the three most important things every agent should be doing right now to stay competitive.

You’ll also hear how Widdows built HomeSmart from two agents in 2000 to 26,000-plus agents today, what he’s building with AI at scale for those agents, and why he believes brokerages that fail to integrate tech will be left behind.

More than just buzzwords, Widdows explains how AI is redefining agent productivity and client experience and what leadership will look like moving forward. If you’re looking for unfiltered insights on technology, power plays and the agent’s future, don’t miss this episode.

