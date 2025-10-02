SEO is changing rapidly, and most agents are not prepared, Jeff Bernheisel writes. Get your SEO strategy out of the early 2000s and into 2025 with this agent’s pivot to purchase strategy.

SEO isn’t dead or even dying. Traditional SEO is, though. For years, real estate agents were told to create neighborhood guides, FAQs and blog posts to capture search traffic.

The playbook was simple: Publish answers, rank in Google, and traffic (and therefore leads) will trickle in. That model is collapsing, and agents need to prepare for what’s next right now. Here is how I realized this was happening, the steps I’m taking to prepare, and how my team is looking toward building a future content strategy.

Fast answers, no research

Over the weekend, a friend unknowingly summed up the state of SEO in one sentence. She Googled “how to make a French 75.” Google’s AI Overview gave her the recipe, and she shut the laptop.

When I asked why she didn’t check out any of the recipe sites, her answer was simple: “Why? Google told me everything I needed to know.”

Minutes later, I watched her search for “fancy crystal Champagne flutes.” But this time, she clicked through three different websites before landing and checking out on Amazon. At that moment, something clicked for me.

Search for knowledge? AI can typically handle it. Search with purchase intent? Users will still click through to a website. And that split is exactly where real estate sits today.

Old SEO vs. new SEO

AI has absorbed the role of “answer engine.” Buyers and sellers no longer need to dig through a dozen blog posts to find out what earnest money is, or when the best time to sell might be. They ask AI once, and the response is good enough to move them along in the process.

The only search traffic left with real value is transactional. Where can I browse listings? How much house can I afford? Which Realtor can help me so that I’ll enjoy working with them?

That’s why Zillow, Realtor.com, Redfin, and Homes.com dominate. They don’t just explain real estate … they provide the platform for it to happen.

Why real estate runs on purchase intent

Buying or selling a home isn’t like finding a cocktail recipe. It’s a massive financial decision with legal, logistical and emotional weight. That means real estate-related searches have always leaned toward purchase intent. People don’t research title and escrow terms for fun. They do it because they’re about to wire money.

When intent is high, users need more than a quick AI answer. They need a path to listings, tools to calculate affordability or a professional they can trust. That’s why portals keep winning. They’re built to capture and take advantage of intent, not just answer questions.

What real estate agents should do now

Agents who are still chasing Google rankings with informational blog content are wasting time. AI has taken over that territory. But there are clear opportunities for those willing to adapt:

Lean into local expertise: AI is generic. You can provide details about this street, this school district, this community that AI can’t replicate. Invest in video and audio: People don’t just want facts, they want trust. Seeing and hearing you builds a connection in ways text never can. Optimize for AI platforms: Just as we once optimized for Google, we now have to think about how we surface in ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini and beyond. If someone asks, “Best Realtor in Vancouver, WA,” you want your name in the shortlist. (Here’s a great article on how to do that: “ How to become the agent AI recommends in your market .”) Make your site convert: Stop chasing traffic for traffic’s sake. When someone does land on your site, make it easy for them to connect with you. Clear calls to action, lead forms that work, and fast follow-up matter more than ranking for blog posts ever did.

The new reality

The internet has three main functions now:

Getting answers … handled by AI. Being entertained … quickly shifting as AI content floods in. Buying things … still firmly in human hands.

Real estate lives in that third lane. Success no longer comes from writing endless posts about “10 tips to sell your home.” It comes from showing up when intent is high and making the path to you as seamless as possible.

Traditional SEO is gone. Realtors who recognize that shift and build strategies around purchase intent will be the ones still standing when the rest of the industry realizes they’ve been optimizing for traffic that no longer exists.

Jeff Bernheisel is a nationally recognized real estate marketing expert and Director of Marketing – AI Initiatives at Fidelity National Financial. Connect with Jeff on Instagram and LinkedIn.