The old playbook of “just stay remembered” doesn’t work in the digital age. Clients are bombarded with information, and unless you provide consistent value, your presence fades into the noise.

For decades, real estate coaches and brokerages drilled the same advice into agents: “Stay top of mind.”

The thinking was simple: If people remember you when they’re ready to move, they’ll call you. And in the pre-digital world, that worked better. A fridge magnet, a postcard or a friendly check-in once or twice a year kept you front and center because there weren’t as many competing voices.

But attention doesn’t work the same way anymore. Today, clients are hit with hundreds of messages daily, from brands, influencers and, yes, other agents.

Just being remembered isn’t enough.

If you need proof, just look at what’s going on with the government shutdown. Politicians are absolutely top of mind right now, but that doesn’t mean people trust them or want to do business with them. The same thing happens in real estate: being remembered without offering value makes you visible but irrelevant.

5 proven strategies for staying top of mind

So the challenge for agents today isn’t just staying top of mind. It’s staying top of mind in a way that’s useful, meaningful and tied to value. Here are five proven strategies to help you do just that.

1. Swap closing gifts for subscription boxes

Traditional closing gift, a knife set, a bottle of champagne, maybe a gift card, have their place, but they’re one-and-done reminders. A subscription box stretches the impact over an entire year. Whether it’s coffee, wine, pet products or even a streaming subscription, a box that shows up monthly gives clients 12 positive reminders tied back to you.

Think about the psychology. Every delivery sparks a small burst of anticipation and gratitude. Each time, your client thinks of the experience of buying or selling with you, not just the transaction, but the relationship. That’s long-tail value far beyond a single gift.

2. Negotiate group discounts that matter

A few years back, when my team worked in a ski resort town, snow removal was a big concern for homeowners. We negotiated discounted annual service rates for our past clients with a local company. It didn’t cost us anything but coordination, and it paid off big. Clients weren’t just reminded of us when the snow piled up; they actively felt the benefit of being part of our client community.

This works beyond snow removal. In suburban areas, it might be lawn care or pest control. In cities, maybe parking discounts or moving services. The principle is the same: You’re not just the person who helped them buy a house, you’re the person who continues to improve their quality of life.

3. Elevate client appreciation events

Quarterly client events are nothing new, but too many agents treat them as transactional parties. The better play is to make them community-building events. Invite past clients, and encourage them to bring a neighbor, colleague or family member. Suddenly, you’re not just reconnecting with old clients, you’re meeting potential new ones in a low-pressure, trust-filled environment.

When clients see you serving dozens of others at once, it reinforces your credibility and longevity. And when they get to introduce their friends or neighbors to “their agent,” it strengthens their loyalty to you while growing your reach. These events turn into social proof in action.

4. Offer home watch services (and knock a few doors)

Here’s one that costs almost nothing: Offer to check in on clients’ homes while they’re out of town. It shows you care beyond the sale and builds goodwill. But there’s a secondary benefit; it’s a natural time to door-knock nearby homes.

Imagine this: “I’m checking in on a past client’s home while they’re away. By the way, if you ever need someone to keep an eye out while you’re gone, I’m happy to help.” You’ve just combined a personal favor for one client with a neighborhood touchpoint that positions you as trustworthy and approachable.

Yes, you’ll want a simple waiver for liability purposes. But aside from that, this is one of the most practical, human ways to keep delivering value long after closing.

5. Curate and control a vendor list

Most agents hand out vendor lists like candy. The problem? Once the client has it, the relationship ends there. A better approach is to curate a list of reliable local providers, plumbers, contractors, dentists, landscapers, and even daycare providers and keep ownership of it.

When clients need a referral, they reach out to you. You make the introduction and follow up afterward. This way, you remain the trusted connector at the center of the process. Clients see you not just as a past agent, but as an ongoing advisor for their home and lifestyle.

There’s another layer here: Vendors now have an incentive to deliver exceptional service because they know referrals depend on it. You’re not just top of mind with clients, you’re top of mind with local businesses, too.

Top of mind with value wins every time

Subscription boxes, negotiated discounts, client events, home watch services and curated vendor lists all do more than keep you remembered; they keep you relevant. They connect your name with trust, usefulness and community.

Top of mind without value? That’s wasted attention. Top of mind with value? That’s how you create clients for life.