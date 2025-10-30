Forget cookie-cutter content. Christian and Ashley Harris share a creative Halloween collab that shows how letting your personality shine can attract massive attention.

Sometimes real estate marketing can feel like a graveyard of sameness. Another slow-pan kitchen video. Another “just listed” caption. So when a stunning waterfront home in Placida, Florida, crossed my desk this fall, I decided to do something completely different to market it.

We turned it into “The Haunted Mansion.”

My husband, Christian, and I teamed up with our friend and fellow creative, Shaughnessy Dusling, to bring the idea to life. We reimagined our original launch video, layering in spooky clips, clever transitions and nods to Disney’s classic ride.

I even traded my signature Lilly Pulitzer dress for a “ghost host” maid costume. The goal was to blend luxury real estate with humor, nostalgia and a whole lot of personality.

There was no marketing budget, no videographer, no fancy production team. Just creative minds, teamwork and a willingness to have fun. Every bit of it was edited in CapCut, using repurposed footage from our original listing launch (thanks to Three Palms Media), a little bit of pixie dust and a spark of Halloween inspiration.

And it worked.

Within days, the video started taking on a life of its own. It was shared across five different accounts, including Real Broker’s main page with more than 76,000 followers and the Disneylanders, the incredible DJ behind our track. 

When you add up the reach across all platforms, the impressions were through the roof. Together, our combined reach across Real, Shaughnessy, Disneylanders, Christian and my own accounts topped more than 100,000 followers, all without spending a single dollar on boosting or ads.

Even more exciting, nearly 80 percent of the views came from people who weren’t already following our accounts.

That is the power of collaboration.

But what stood out most wasn’t the numbers. It was the connection. People commented, shared and laughed with us. Agents reached out asking how we came up with the idea. Clients messaged to say they couldn’t stop watching. The video didn’t just showcase a property; it showed who we are.

That’s what real marketing is about.

The Haunted Mansion project reminded me that creativity, collaboration and authenticity are the real differentiators in a crowded market. You don’t need to outspend the competition when you can outthink them. You don’t need a script when you can share a story.

So here’s your sign to have fun with it. Lean into your quirks, your humor, your heart. Find people who inspire you, create something together and let your personality lead the way. Because when you enjoy what you’re creating, your audience will, too.

And if it happens to have a few ghosts along the way, even better.

Christian and Ashley Harris are broker associates and team leaders in Florida a Seattle with Real Broker. Connect with them on Instagram or Facebook

