Real estate professionals often feel like closing a deal signals the end of the process, Kevelyn Guzman writes, but the post-closing relationship is where reputation, referrals and repeat business are born.

Ask any agent what their favorite words are, and they’ll tell you: “We’re clear to close.” After months of showings, negotiations and inspections, those words feel like crossing the finish line. The problem? Too many agents treat it like exactly that: a finish line, instead of a handoff to the next phase of the relationship. The biggest post-closing mistake agents make is going silent. They vanish. And when that happens, they also vanish from their clients’ minds.

The real work begins after the deal closes

Real estate is a relationship business disguised as a transactional one. We’re not selling homes. We’re guiding people through deeply emotional, financial and personal decisions. Yet, the moment the ink dries on a deal or transaction, many agents mentally move on to the next listing, the next deal, the next check.

That’s short-sighted.

Your post-closing relationship is where your reputation, referrals and repeat business are born. If you think the closing table is the end, you’re leaving a fortune in future deals on the table. The most successful agents I know treat closing as the beginning of the next chapter with intention, not autopilot.

Why clients forget you (and how to make sure they don’t)

Here’s a hard truth: Your clients don’t owe you their loyalty. They may owe you gratitude, yes, but gratitude fades fast if it’s not reinforced by presence.

People forget. Six months later, when their friend asks, “Who was your agent again?” they may not even remember your name if they haven’t heard from you. It’s not personal; it’s psychology.

That’s why I’m a big believer in touchpoints. A handwritten note after closing. A housewarming gift that feels thoughtful, not generic. Checking in one month later, not to sell, but to ask how they’re settling in. Did the painter show up? How’s the new neighborhood? Need a recommendation for a dog walker, gym or contractor?

When agents stay visible and useful after the deal, clients associate you with trust, not a transaction.

The ‘ghosting’ epidemic in real estate

Ghosting isn’t unique to dating apps; it’s rampant in our industry. We chase leads, nurture them for months, then once we close, we disappear. It’s a strange cycle, and based on discussions I’ve had with Coldwell Banker Warburg agents, this is especially concerning when roughly 70 percent of real estate business comes from repeat or referral clients.

But you can’t get repeat or referral clients if you’re MIA.

When I ask agents why they fall off post-closing, I usually hear the same thing:

“I don’t want to bother them.”

“I don’t know what to say.”

“They’ll reach out when they’re ready.”

No, they won’t. Not because they don’t like you, but because someone else will reach out before you do. Your clients are being targeted every day by other agents, brokers, lenders, home-service companies and social media ads. If you’re not in their feed, inbox or phone, someone else will be.

How to avoid the biggest post-closing mistake

If you want to stand out, build a system that keeps you meaningfully connected. Here’s a simple framework:

Week 1

Send a personal thank-you note and a photo from closing day. Keep it warm, not formal.

Example: “I still can’t get over how perfect that terrace view is, so happy for you both! Sending good vibes as you settle in.”

Month 1

Check in with value.

Example: “Hey, just thinking of you, how’s the move going? Want me to share a few vetted painters or dog walkers nearby?”

Quarterly

Send something of interest, market updates, new restaurant openings, neighborhood events or even an invite to your firm’s next client mixer. The goal is to stay human, not salesy.

Annually

Celebrate milestones, closing anniversaries, birthdays, homeownership dates. I know an agent who sends a small “homeiversary” card every year. It’s simple but unforgettable.

This rhythm builds long-term brand equity. You’re no longer the agent who sold them their place, but the friend who helped them find their home.

Referrals a re earned in the quiet months

Here’s the thing: Clients refer you when they feel proud to have worked with you. That pride doesn’t come from a smooth transaction; it comes from the way you show up after. When their co-worker mentions they’re house-hunting, they’ll say, “You have to call my agent, she still checks in with me all the time.”

That’s not about pestering. That’s about presence.

Your relationship equity compounds over time. Every thoughtful touchpoint, every “How’s the baby?” text, every contractor referral, it all adds up to trust. And trust converts better than any lead generation system you’ll ever pay for.

The ‘new’ definition of closing

In my office, I tell agents: “Closing isn’t the end of the deal, it’s the start of the relationship.”

Think about your favorite brands. The ones that email you with exclusive previews, send birthday discounts or remember what you ordered last time. That’s how loyalty is built. Why wouldn’t we apply that same mindset to our business?

The next time you hand over keys or pop champagne, ask yourself: What’s my plan for the next 12 months with this client?

If your answer is “nothing,” that’s your post-closing mistake.

If your answer is “I’ll follow up with value,” you’re already in the top 10 percent.

The most powerful marketing strategy you’ll ever have isn’t social media or print ads, it’s how your clients feel about you once the deal is done. Don’t ghost your greatest advocates. Follow up. Stay visible. Keep it real.

Because the agents who win long term aren’t the ones who close the most deals; they’re the ones who build the most lasting relationships.