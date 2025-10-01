You make a great first impression, but do you get the deal? Coldwell Banker Warburg’s Kevelyn Guzman writes that the art of the follow-up is where trust, loyalty and contracts are won.

Most agents are magnetic in person. They walk into a showing, a listing appointment or a coffee meeting and shine. They tell the story of a property beautifully, they make people laugh, and they have that instant spark. Then … radio silence.



This is where most real estate agents lose the deal.

I see it over and over again, agents who are incredible in the room but forget that real business is built in the days and weeks that follow. The art of the follow-up is where trust, loyalty and contracts are won. And it’s also where most agents fall short.



Why follow-up matters more than the first impression



Think about it. The first meeting is just the first step. People rarely decide on the spot who they’ll list their $5 million apartment with, or which broker they’ll trust to guide them through buying their first home. They need time. They need to weigh options. And they need reminders.



Follow-up is not just about “checking in.” It’s about showing someone that you are consistent, thoughtful and ready to work for them long after the first handshake. When you don’t follow up, you’re leaving space for the next agent to slide right in and capture the business.



Why agents avoid it



So why do so many agents ghost after the first meeting?



Fear of rejection: Agents would rather tell themselves “the client wasn’t serious” than risk hearing a no. No system: Many simply don’t have a follow-up process; everything is left to memory, and things fall through the cracks. Overthinking: They get stuck wondering, “What do I say?” and end up saying nothing. Shiny object syndrome: They’re onto the next lead, chasing the next new opportunity instead of nurturing the one they already have.

The truth is, skipping follow-up is a form of self-sabotage.



What great follow-up looks like



A great follow-up is not pushy. It’s not sending 10 texts in a row or asking “Are you ready yet?” every week. It’s thoughtful, strategic and client-focused.



Here’s what it looks like in practice:



The same day: Send a short note: “It was great meeting you. Here’s the information we talked about. Excited to continue the conversation.” You’d be surprised how many agents don’t even do this.

The next day: Share something of value: market data , a property they should see or even an introduction to a stager or contractor if they mentioned needing help.

The next week: Follow up again, tying back to their goals: “You mentioned you want more light, here’s a property that just hit the market with floor-to-ceiling windows.”

The long game: Stay on their radar, even if they’re not ready. Holiday notes, invitations to open houses, newsletters that actually matter (not just fluff).

Follow-up is about weaving yourself into their decision-making process. You want to be the first name they think of when the moment is right.



The difference between noise and value



Now, let’s be real, nobody wants spam. The best follow-up is tailored. If you send someone random listings that don’t match what they’re looking for, they’ll tune you out. If you call them every other day to “check in,” they’ll avoid your number.

Instead, make every follow-up piece of communication valuable. Ask yourself: Is this helpful to them, or is it just about me wanting to close a deal?

When it’s about them solving their problem, educating them on the market and making their life easier, they welcome the follow-up.



How I coach my agents on follow-up



One of our top agents recently shared a story that sums this up. She met a potential seller who wasn’t ready yet. Instead of walking away, she stayed in touch, sending quarterly market updates, stopping by with a small holiday gift and simply checking in without pressure.

A year later, that client listed with her. Why? Because she was the only one who kept showing up. All the other brokers vanished after the first meeting.

That deal turned into two referrals, and now she’s the go-to agent for that client’s entire circle.



Building a follow-up habit



Follow-up isn’t about tools, it’s about discipline. If you don’t make it part of your routine, it slips away. The agents who succeed are the ones who treat follow-up like brushing their teeth: non-negotiable.



Block daily time: Thirty minutes every morning, no excuses. If you wait until the end of the day, it won’t happen.

Keep it simple: A notepad, a list on your phone, even index cards or a CRM. Write down who you met, what you talked about and when to check back.

Mix it up: A quick text, a call, a handwritten note rotate the way you reach out. People remember effort.

Make it personal: Tie your follow-up back to their goals: The light they want in a new home, the school district they care about or the renovation they’re considering.

The key is consistency. You don’t need software or a 20-step plan. You just need to keep showing up, day after day.



My challenge to you

If you’re reading this and realizing you’ve let follow-up slide, you’re not alone. But you can change it starting today.



Go back through your contacts from the past 30 days.

Write down anyone you met with who hasn’t heard from you since.

Reach out today. Don’t overthink the message, just reconnect.

You’ll be shocked at how often people say, “I’m glad you reached out, I was just thinking about … ”

The art of the follow-up is not glamorous. It doesn’t get applause at cocktail parties. But it is the quiet discipline that separates the agents who flash and fade from the ones who build lasting, profitable businesses.



Most agents are great in person. But if you want to truly stand out, don’t let the conversation die after the first meeting. Keep showing up, keep adding value and watch how many deals come your way simply because you cared enough to follow through.