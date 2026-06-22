Most agents spend their careers trying to avoid difficult transactions. Megan Oh built an entire business around them.

In this episode of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered, Oh, a Certified Divorce Real Estate Expert (CDRE), explores one of the most overlooked niches in real estate: helping clients navigate divorce-related property sales.

While many agents avoid these transactions because of the emotional complexity and conflict involved, Oh has built a thriving business helping clients navigate one of the most difficult transitions of their lives.

Oh shares how her background as a real estate paralegal led her into this unique specialty, why most agents are unprepared for the complexities of divorce transactions, and how becoming a true expert can create consistency, referrals, and long-term business growth.

If you’ve ever wondered whether specializing in a niche is worth it, this conversation may change your perspective.

Highlights

What begins as a conversation about niche marketing quickly becomes a masterclass on advocacy, specialization and serving people during some of the hardest moments of their lives.

This episode explores why divorce real estate is a growing niche, how agents can become trusted advisors during challenging situations and why specialization often creates more opportunities than trying to be everything to everyone.

Oh explains the legal, emotional, and practical realities of divorce transactions, how she works alongside attorneys and courts, and why neutrality is critical when helping both parties reach a successful outcome.

You’ll also learn:

Why most agents underestimate the value of specialization

The difference between being a generalist and becoming a trusted expert

How attorneys become a consistent referral source

What it takes to build credibility in a specialized market

Why passion matters when choosing a niche

Whether you’re a new agent looking for direction or an experienced professional searching for your next growth opportunity, this conversation offers valuable lessons about building a business around service, expertise and purpose.

If this niche sounds like something for you, check out Ilumni Institute.

Connect with Megan Oh on Facebook, Instagram and online at meganoh.com.

Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered is now exclusively on Inman. Tune in for agent- and team-focused content on Mondays and leadership interviews on Wednesdays each week. Listen on Apple or Spotify.

James Dwiggins is the president of NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

Keith Robinson is the president of strategy at NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

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