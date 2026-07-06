Using these interactive charts, explore and analyze data from Intel’s most recent survey of real estate agents and brokerage leaders, broken down by region and brokerage type. Track historical trends over time.

Compare Intel Index survey responses by region or brokerage type and track historical trends over time using this tool.

The interactive results dashboard is designed for use on both mobile screens and desktop browsers. For the best experience on desktop, it’s recommended to view the dashboard in full-screen mode by clicking the “expand” symbol in the upper right-hand corner of the tool.

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How it works

Select “ Agents ” to see results from the Intel Index’s real estate agent track, or switch to “ Leaders ” to view brokerage leader responses instead.

” to see results from the Intel Index’s real estate agent track, or switch to “ ” to view brokerage leader responses instead. Select a month from the Calendar dropdown tool to view questions from that month’s survey. The tool defaults to the most recent completed survey.

dropdown tool to view questions from that month’s survey. The tool defaults to the most recent completed survey. Scroll through questions for the selected month’s survey, which are broken down into “ New questions ” introduced in that month’s survey and “ Recurring questions ” that were asked in previous surveys.

” introduced in that month’s survey and “ ” that were asked in previous surveys. View the single-month Snapshot chart displaying results for the selected month and question.

chart displaying results for the selected month and question. Activate a “ Compare by ” view for each Snapshot chart by selecting “ By region ,” “ By brokerage ” or, for agents only, “ By volume .” Agents who report conducting more than 10 transactions in the past year are designated as “ High-volume agents ,” while the rest are marked as “ Lower-volume agents ” for comparison purposes only.

” view for each Snapshot chart by selecting “ ,” “ ” or, for agents only, “ .” Agents who report conducting more than 10 transactions in the past year are designated as “ ,” while the rest are marked as “ ” for comparison purposes only. For recurring questions only, track how response shares have changed over time with the Historical Trends chart. (The Historical Trend chart reflects the total response share for each month, regardless of whether comparison view is activated in the Snapshot chart above.)

This tool is updated monthly and is now the primary way that Intel shares the full results of its survey with subscribers. Intel also produces regular weekly analysis of its own surveys and other data relevant to industry decision-makers.

Methodology notes: This month’s Inman Intel Index survey ran from June 16-25 and received 536 responses. The entire Inman reader community was invited to participate, and a rotating, randomized selection of community members was prompted to participate by email. Users responded to a series of questions related to their self-identified corner of the real estate industry — including real estate agents, brokerage leaders, lenders and proptech entrepreneurs. Results reflect the opinions of the engaged Inman community, which may not always match those of the broader real estate industry. This survey is conducted monthly.

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