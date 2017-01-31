Podcast: How to double your real estate sales annually

How important is customer service in the real estate industry -- and can focusing on service double your real estate sales? If you’ve been following this series, you know that customer service has become an absolutely essential part of running a successful real estate business ...
- Increase net profit and leverage free marketing by delivering the type of service that creates raving fans and ongoing referrals.
- Deliver the type of customer service experience no other agents in your market are delivering.
- Help sellers make improvements that drastically increase the sales price, increase your commission and makes the sellers your biggest fans.
