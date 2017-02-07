Have you been struggling to increase real estate referrals? Are you looking for a more effective way to get referrals from real estate clients and your sphere of influence?

Today’s guest — Mike Mazyck, owner of The Mazyck Group — is adamant that there is a better way. He has perfected the art of increasing real estate referrals and will discuss how he turns his clients into raving fans.

Below are four steps that Mazyck uses to ensure his current clients become long-term fans who will gladly refer new clients to his growing real estate team.

1. ‘Wow’ clients during the sale

As an industry, when it comes to referrals, real estate places too much emphasis on post-sale marketing. According to Mazyck, the best time to impress clients is not after a closing, but during the sale. Doing this is a lot easier than you might think.

Essentially, you want to make your clients’ experiences with you and with moving as pleasant as possible. Delivering moving-day food is one of the more common practices, but it isn’t the only thing you should consider. Other excellent options include:

Re-keying clients’ homes

Arranging utility setups

Giving personalized gifts at the end of a sale

The important thing is to get creative! “Wowing” each client takes some thought, but it’s always appreciated and often reciprocated in the form of glowing recommendations, reviews and referral business.

2. Build your brand with valuable services

Today’s common real estate marketing methods, such as social media marketing, are great for building your brand and generating leads.

However, with a little creativity and branding ingenuity, you can put your real estate business several steps ahead of competitors.

Mazyck works to build his brand while continuously blowing away his current clients with some very clever marketing methods. For example, when his clients need moving boxes, Mazyck’s company provides branded boxes, giving clients a valuable service while gaining exposure for his company.

3. Hire a full-time real estate concierge

As your real estate business grows, you’ll have less time to provide each client with the personalized services that can make the difference between a satisfied client and a referral machine.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that you should neglect to provide these services as you gain more business. Instead, consider hiring a full-time concierge who can pour effort into serving clients and increasing your referrals.

4. Don’t ignore post-sale marketing

While Mazyck made it very clear that the best time to turn clients into your fan base is during the sale, post-sale marketing to your sphere of influence still has a place in real estate.

Ongoing touches with friendly holiday cards and brief thank-you messages go a long way when it comes to keeping your business in the forefront of past clients’ and prompting them to suggest your services to family members or friends.

So, be sure to develop and implement a post-sale marketing strategy with touches throughout the year to increase real estate referrals.

While these steps are easy to understand, there is certainly some additional work to take on as you implement them in your day-to-day client interactions. Is it really worth it? Well, for Mike it certainly has been, as his referral business shot up 86.6 percent this year alone!

Pat Hiban is the author of NYT bestselling book 6 steps to 7 figures – A Real Estate Professional’s Guide to Building Wealth and Creating Your Destiny, the founder of Rebus University and the host of Pat Hiban Interviews Real Estate Rockstars an Agent to Agent Real Estate Radio Podcast with Hiban Digital in Baltimore, Maryland. Follow him on Instagram or Twitter.

