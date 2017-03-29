Those hoping that the next generation of 100-percent commission brokerages would just die a death may want to see a therapist about their denial.These thick-skinned companies are alive and well, and the tenacious breed of broker-owners who run them have gotten used to being called flat-fee scumbags.They say they know what it feels like to be Netflix at a Blockbuster conference -- they've been sent hate mail; they've been shunned from industry conferences, stopped from joining real estate boards, had their signs defaced -- but they have brushed it off and kept going.And the accolades are going to start rolling in.According to Real Trends' president, Steve Murray, companies using the 100-percent commission model snagged three out of the top 11 slots on the Real Trends 500, due out at the end of the month, when their identities will officially be unveiled."In all of their varieties, they are here to stay. The data supports it," Murray said. "They are a huge part of th...