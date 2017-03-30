Some real estate agents don't think 3-D home tours are worth the time or effort, but realtor.com has given skeptics cause to revisit this view.The listing portal has integrated 3-D tours from Matterport into its iOS app, and is gearing up to do the same with its desktop website and Android app in the months ahead. Users can tap a 3-D icon on listings to explore the tours inside the app.Previously, agents typically could only distribute Matterport tours by sending links to interested buyers, or in some cases, embedding the visualizations on their company's website. But by pushing the tours to realtor.com's audience, the integration boosts the exposure of Matterport tours to prospective buyers, bolstering the case for investing in the technology.“The combination of realtor.com’s inventory with Matterport’s immersive user experience gives shoppers the opportunity to visit a tremendous volume of rentals and for-sale properties, from one location, and get the fu...