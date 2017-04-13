Want a realtor.com listing to pop out?Add a 3-D tour from Matterport.Realtor.com has expanded Matterport tour integration to its desktop website after announcing a similar integration for its iOS app in late March.Listings with the tours are marked with a "3D View" badge in the property search results, a label that makes them stand out from other properties and may catch the attention of scrollers.The same badge is overlaid onto the featured image that appears on a listing's property page.Bottom listing features '3-D View' badgeClicking the icon loads a Matterport tour on realtor.com, offering prospective buyers the opportunity to navigate a photo-realistic 3-D representation of the property.Realtor.com will work on similar integrations with 3-D tours from other providers such as Realvision, Planitar, immoviewer and InsideMaps in the months ahead.'3D View' badge appears in lower right-hand corner of featured image on realtor.com listing p...
- Realtor.com continues to prioritize and embrace 3-D home tours.
