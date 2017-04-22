Top 10 posts from last week

Top story of the week:

John Davis is now the sole CEO of Keller Williams, while former Co-CEO Chris Heller is moving out of the executive suite, the franchise announced today.

Heller will remain in connection with KW as an operating partner, a regional owner and an advocate for Keller Williams agents.

Also most read:

