Top 10 posts from last week

1. Trump tax plan update: A boon for real estate agents?
President Trump’s first 100 days came and went without a signature piece of legislation, despite promises to the contrary. One of Trump’s campaign pillars was tax code reform — making the code simpler to navigate and cutting rates for both individuals and businesses, which his administration believes will spur massive economic growth.
2. Behold: Zillow’s new portal for millennials
3. Special Report: How to master the listing presentation
4. At least 4 finalists left standing in National Association of Realtors CEO search
5. How to put your listing lead generation on steroids
6. Franchisor strengths and threats revealed in earnings week
7. Keller Williams announces Q1 2017 earnings; surpasses 159,500 associates worldwide
8. From underdog upstart to high-tech brokerage: Home61
9. Fifth Wall Ventures to pour $212M into real estate tech
10. Should MLSs force agent membership? NAR policy up for review
