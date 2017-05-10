Christian Harris thought Zillow Group and his multiple listing service (MLS) had put his brokerage in a tough spot last week. Zillow Group had stopped allowing agents to manually post listings. And because Harris’s MLS was not sending listings to Zillow Group, he thought his brokerage, Seattle-based Sea-Town Real Estate, might lose the ability to market properties on Zillow Group sites. “Doesn’t appear that I have any options as a small indie brokerage,” he said at the time. Christian Harris But now things are looking up for Harris, who belongs to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service (NWMLS). Zillow Group has granted a month-long extension of manual-listing entry in his area. And he’s learned about a “workaround” he can use to publish listings on Zillow Group sites after that deadline expires. Applause and hesitation Zillow Group’s recent listing policy changes -- which are designed to improve the quality of its listing data -- have put pressure on s...
- A bevy of MLSs have made direct listing feed deals with Zillow Group since the firm decided to eliminate manual listing entry.
- But brokers that belong to MLSs that have held out still have ways to market their listings on Zillow Group sites.
- Many agents want their MLSs to provide direct feeds to Zillow Group, but critics accuse the firm of using strong-arm tactics.
