Looking to sell the sexiest housing? Master your markets

Former market trader Mike Shapiro brings his investor nous to wealthy Orange County clientele
by Staff Writer
Today 10:06 A.M.
  • In luxury real estate markets, a more financial marketing approach can work well for clients who see their real estate purchases as assets.
  • Custom coaching by top managers can help your agents enhance their differences and maximize their skill set.

In 2007, Mike Shapiro was a market maker and trader at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange, but when his wife Tara -- the no. 1 Coldwell Banker Realtor in Chicago at the time -- got sick and then recovered, the couple decided to live the next chapter of their lives in Orange County's Newport Beach, where they owned a second home. He then formed a venture capital group with a friend, and one of the deals brought to him was the HÔM Real Estate Group, which he committed to recapitalizing in March 2008. Later, he connected HÔM with Sotheby's International Realty (HÔM SIR), the exclusive coastal and desert Southern California representative of Sotheby's International Realty. Recent HOM SIR listing.San Clemente, $69M. Now the chairman and CEO of HÔM SIR, Shapiro sits at the top of Orange Country's luxury real estate market, retaining a $2 billion listing inventory, but he's never fully left his investment roots. To this day, his background influences the way he diligently tr...