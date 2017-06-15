Looking to sell the sexiest housing? Master your markets

In 2007, Mike Shapiro was a market maker and trader at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange, but when his wife Tara -- the no. 1 Coldwell Banker Realtor in Chicago at the time -- got sick and then recovered, the couple decided to live the next chapter of their lives in Orange County's Newport Beach, where they owned a second home. He then formed a venture capital group with a friend, and one of the deals brought to him was the HÔM Real Estate Group, which he committed to recapitalizing in March 2008. Later, he connected HÔM with Sotheby's International Realty (HÔM SIR), the exclusive coastal and desert Southern California representative of Sotheby's International Realty. Recent HOM SIR listing.San Clemente, $69M. Now the chairman and CEO of HÔM SIR, Shapiro sits at the top of Orange Country's luxury real estate market, retaining a $2 billion listing inventory, but he's never fully left his investment roots. To this day, his background influences the way he diligently tr...