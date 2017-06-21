Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. AskAvenue is a website chat and lead capture tool for real estate companies. Platforms: Browser-based with companion app Ideal for: Any size agency; personal agent websites Top selling points Very subtle integration with website Highly customizable Reporting and tracking tools Easy to set up and manage Top concerns Little to worry about here as this is a lightweight, easy-to-use audience engagement tool. Getting overzealous in its deployment could discourage customers from responding. What you should know In 2015, Avenue won Realogy's startup competition, beating 14 other real estate tech startups. The company is back with a website chat tool called AskAvenue -- a product that leverages the power of one-on-one online communication. The software installs easily on a user's website via a block of code accessed via its admin page. AskAvenue...
- Despite the efficiencies offered by chatbots, live agents offer the best chance to land a sales lead.
- Chat software was built by the team behind 2015 Realogy Startup Winner, Avenue.
