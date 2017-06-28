Zillow helping homebuilders figure out where to break ground

Homebuilders that advertise with Zillow Group can now get deeper insight into homebuyer preferences and housing supply to figure out where to break ground next. Housing analysis tools and data have been baked into Zillow Group's platform for homebuilder advertisers that market listings on Zillow and Trulia. Drawing on homebuyer search activity, "as well as Zillow Group's unique economic insights," the feature allows homebuilders to see data such as how often Zillow users are searching and favoriting certain home types by ZIP code. "Bringing together economic data with our proprietary user data will help builders better identify new trends and areas to consider when scoping out their new projects," said Lucy Wohltman, vice president of new construction at Zillow Group, in a statement. For example, a homebuilder might think twice about building four-bedroom homes in a community if they discover that buyers are overwhelmingly hunting for new two-bedroom homes there, said Z...