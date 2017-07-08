Top 10 posts from last week

Top story of the week:
1. FSBO to buyer’s agent: ‘Will you cut your commission?’
FSBOs are layered with an extra challenge because in bypassing the MLS, the seller isn’t bound by licensing agreements or the broker-to-broker compensation rules that underpin the cooperative commission model. In the case of Ohio-based real estate agent Rita Boswell, when she finally got a call back from FSBO sellers after making an offer on behalf of her buyers, they claimed to have received a better offer and asked if she’d be willing to cut her commission down to 2 percent. Should you take less money for the same — if not more — work to make your buyers happy? Or should you refuse to budge and potentially lose the house?
