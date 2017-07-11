Real estate agents use all kinds of marketing tactics to sell a home — listing videos, open houses, 3-D virtual tours, staging, social media campaigns and HGTV-worthy professional photos, just to name a few.

But as it turns out for one Australian family and their agent, Rebecca Halit, all it took was one precocious and ornery three-year-old who was determined to “photobomb” the listing pictures.

The McAdam family listed their “romantic fairy tale home” located in the Glen Harrow Park area of Belgrave. The listing photos perfectly capture the rustic vibe of the Australian suburban home, which is surrounded my a lush landscape of trees and foliage. But, the picture of the kitchen had something a little extra: a tiny head peeking from around the corner with curiosity.

In an interview with Metro UK, Jenny McAdam said she and Halit tried with all their might to keep little Henry out of the photos.

“We were huddling in the laundry, locking him in,” McAdam said. “Even the real estate agent was helping me keep him out of the shots.”

“I just don’t understand it because he usually refuses to have his photo taken,” she added. “But he loves doing whatever he’s told not to do … so I guess that’s why he was so keen to get out of the laundry and see what the photographer was up to.”

Family friend Lorelei Vashti shared the photo on Instagram and the post has 435 likes and counting. From there, publications across Australia and the UK, such as Daily Mail, The Sun and News.com.au have shared the story.

Morale of the story? The next time you need a little help selling a home, consider letting a cute kid “photobomb” your listing shoot.

