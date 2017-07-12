Zillow Group has hinted at plans to create a virtual co-shopping experience for homebuyers and their agents. Now the company appears to have taken a step in that direction by leading a $10 million Series A financing round for Los-Angeles based Hutch Interiors (Hutch), a startup that uses augmented-reality technology to allow users to visualize new designs for their homes and property listings. The move marks the real estate giant's first step into the investment space. "For real estate professionals, Hutch offers a seamless way to virtually stage their listings on behalf of sellers, or, for buyers who may need help imagining their life in the home," said Zillow Group spokeswoman Amanda Woolley. Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff will join Hutch's board of directors as part of the deal, bringing "extensive tech startup and real estate experience to their existing leadership team." Hutch Closes Series A Financing Round from Zillow Group (PRNewsfoto/Hutch Interiors, Inc.) "A...
