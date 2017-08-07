If you’re a normal, even-keeled real estate agent, this video isn’t for you. However, if you are extreme in any way — creative, anal retentive, super organized, overly type A — take note.

Reality check: Too much of a good thing is bad. It’s bad for you, and it’s bad for your business.

I spent two years trying to build the greatest real estate website ever. Now, I’ve got an OK website and two years lost. It’s excessive.

Take a minute, and ask yourself if there’s anything you’re doing that’s too much. If you are, stop it because it’s costing you money.