What’s most important when it comes to setting yourself up as a person of value? Why is it wrong to try to twist the prospect’s arm?

Set yourself apart

To succeed in luxury real estate, you have to have your own unique selling proposition that shows what makes you different. You have to bring so much value that you’re positioning yourself as an authority.

In this clip, you’ll learn why you need to be beneficial and what the client truly cares about.

“All that potential clients care about is what you’re going to do to solve them time, aggravation and money.” – Michael LaFido

How to list luxury

High-end is defined as twice the average market value, and luxury is three times the average market value.

You don’t get paid to list homes, you get paid to sell them.

If you’re just starting out in real estate or in the luxury and high-end market, you don’t have the sales track record experienced agents do. Leverage your brand, and leverage your company.

It’s your job to position a home and get it sold. Show people that you care, and build rapport. Give so much value, they’d be an idiot to hire someone else.

Watch the full episode above to see the insights we shared on:

The limiting beliefs people have about high-end and luxury real estate

The importance of overcoming objections

How to build a luxury real estate network

How to make yourself a marketing authority

Matt Johnson is the founder of Pursuing Results, a podcast production firm. He is also the co-host of Real Estate Uncensored, a real estate training podcast and video series.