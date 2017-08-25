Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Real Estate Webmasters (REW) helps real estate agents make an impression on the internet and then translate that impression into clicks, leads and clients. They're now releasing a new feature that will seize the growing need for enhanced visuals in property marketing, allowing agents to capture high-resolution 360-degree video for individual listing websites. At the same time REW is announcing its foray into the virtual reality business via a partnership with Google Cardboard. "Vision" is the name of the 360-degree multimedia upgrade; the visual format is one you'll see on Facebook quite often. However, it's the method and efficiency by which Vision deploys such imagery that offers a notable advantage to other tools. Agents can use a couple of different cameras to capture content, but the Samsung Gear 360 or Ricoh Theta offer the best balance of quality...