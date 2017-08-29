How to calm millennial fears about homeownership

We all keep hearing tales (and complaints) of millennials moving back in with their parents after graduating college. And we know that millennials now make up the largest segment of homebuyers, but they're hesitant to jump into the housing market. Why is it that moving back in with mom and dad is more appealing than building equity? Let's take a look at millennial tendencies, how they influence the market, common roadblocks and how to overcome them. Millennial tendencies NAWRB’s (National Association of Women in Real Estate Businesses) article “Millennials and the Homeownership Puzzle” explored whether this generation's desire for homeownership has mitigated because they are delaying “independent living, marriage and parenthood much later than older generations did.” These three milestones, it continues, “all contribute to homeownership and the desire to own a home.” According to PEW Research, as of 2016, 15 percent of 25- to 35-year-old millennials were l...