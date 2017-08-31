Real estate scalability: 5 steps to bigger business

How do successful real estate agents keep taking their growth to the next level without working themselves to borderline insanity or heavily increasing their marketing spend? Well, it all comes down to five success principles. These five principles will lead you to where you want to be, no matter where you are. 1. Solve problems for your prospects As an agent, you’re there to serve your clients interests, needs and desires. Your own agenda of paying the bills and moving up the real estate ladder cannot interfere with the needs of your clients. When you say the right things to your prospects, they’ll naturally gravitate toward working with you. There's no need to hard sell or compete on price. How do you say the right things? First you have to understand the individual needs of each prospect and then speak to those unique needs on both a business and emotional level. This is one of the most important tools a real estate professional can have in his or her arsenal. ...