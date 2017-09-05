Gary Gold has been in the business for many years, and he has a healthy supply of listing inventory to work with, but not everyone has reached that level. A word of advise for those starting fresh: sell what you have.

If you’re brand new, you’ve got at least one thing going for you — honesty. Tell your prospect, “This listing is so important to me. This would literally make my career,” and they’ll appreciate it.

Explain your value to people. Tell them what industry you come from. Inform them of the rapidly changing real estate landscape and your readiness to adapt.

Many agents are lagging behind as evolution takes a hold of the industry. You’re not one of those agents, and you’ve got to let your prospect know that.

Figure out who you are. Figure out what you are selling. Own it. Be it. And watch people appreciate you for it.