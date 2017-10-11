Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Stilio is a web platform for finding and hiring real estate photographers. Platforms: Browser; mobile-optimized Ideal for: All agents and teams in all size offices Top selling points Very nice interface Wide selection of photographers Easy to understand breakdown of costs Top concerns Marketplaces for creative professionals are growing quickly in the real estate space. Examine your options and always go with the most trusted professional rather than the cheapest. What you should know Web media and image-based home browsing have made visual property marketing essential to a sale. It's why we have Matterport, virtual staging, twilight image editing and insanely high-resolution mobile device screens. Homebuyers and other consumers want pictures, and lots of them. Companies like Stilio are aiming to make it as easy as possible for re...
- The online marketplace requires no subscription or annual fees, and the company only collects a $5 transaction fee.
- Platform is easy to use and offers clear cost breakdowns. To avoid confusion, you pay them and they pay the photographer for you.
